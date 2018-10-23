FOX NEWS FIRST: Trump to use as many troops 'as necessary' to stop caravan; Missing Wis. girl search expanding

Welcome to FOX News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018

President Trump has vowed to send as many troops ‘as necessary’ to prevent a growing Central American migrant caravan from entering the United States

Trump backed former rival Sen. Ted Cruz, called his midterm opponent Beto O’Rourke a phony and accused Democrats of ‘assaulting’ U.S. sovereignty at a campaign rally in Houston, Texas Monday night

An explosive device was found at the Westchester, N.Y. home of billionaire George Soros Monday night, according to reports

Democrats are expected to reopen an investigation on alleged Russian collusion if they retake the House in the midterm elections, observers say

Investigators announced they are looking for two ‘vehicles of interest’ in the search for a Wisconsin girl who went missing after her parents were found slain in their home. Authorities are expected to expand the ground search for Jayme Closs on Tuesday

THE LEAD STORY – TRUMP PROMISES TO STOP CARAVAN AT THE BORDER – In an interview aboard Air Force One on Monday, President Trump made clear there was no limit to the number of troops he’s willing to send to the border to address the growing migrant caravan quickly making its way through hot and humid temperatures in Mexico to the U.S. border … The president previously vowed to send the U.S. military, as opposed to the National Guard, to confront the group, which the United Nations now estimates is over 7,200 members strong. Trump told USA Today in an interview that “people from the Middle East” are among the thousands of migrants in the caravan, echoing remarks he made on Twitter Monday morning, when he complained there were MS-13 gang “criminals and unknown Middle Easterners mixed in.” The president did not elaborate. Asked how many troops he was willing to send, Trump told the paper simply, “as many as necessary.” Speaking to reporters outside the White House earlier Monday, Trump slammed several Central American countries that he charged were “doing nothing” about the caravan and threatened to cut U.S. aid to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

FROM ‘LYIN’ TED’ TO ‘TEXAS TED’: President Trump on Monday night voiced his support for one-time rival Sen. Ted Cruz in his re-election, calling the Texas Republican “a really good friend of mine” … Speaking at a “Make America Great Again” rally at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, the president said while the pair’s relationship has previously been rocky, he encouraged rallygoers to vote for the senator. “Nobody has helped me more with your tax cuts, with your regulation, with all of the things that we’re doing … than Senator Ted Cruz,” Trump said. Trump, meanwhile, called Cruz’s opponent, Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke a “stone cold phony” who “pretends to be a moderate, but he’s actually a radical open-borders left-winger.” “The Democrats,” Trump said, “have launched an assault on the sovereignty of our country.”

SOROS TARGETED? – An explosive device was found on Monday at the Westchester, N.Y., home of billionaire George Soros … The Wall Street Journal, citing local law enforcement, reported that police received a phone call from the residence about a suspicious package. An employee that works at the home found the package in a mailbox and opened it, revealing what appeared to be an explosive device, according to the Bedford Police Department. The employee then placed the package in a wooded area until authorities arrived. Soros was not home at the time of the incident, according to the New York Times. The bomb squad deactivated the device, and the investigation has been turned over to the Joint Terrorism Task Force Division of the FBI.

Soros, 88, has donated at least $18 million to his charity, the Open Society Foundations, which works to promote democracies in countries around the world, according to the organization’s website. Known for his philanthropy and political influence, has focused his efforts as of late on the midterm elections in the U.S., and has funneled upwards of $15 million to Democrats as they push to regain control of Congress.

FOR DEMS, MIDTERMS ARE A WAY TO REVIVE RUSSIA PROBE: Democrats are expected to re-open the investigation into alleged collusion between Russian officials and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign if they regain the House of Representatives majority in next month’s midterm elections … The Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence was the only House panel to investigate Russian meddling. This past April, the committee’s Republicans said they found “no evidence” of collusion between the Russian government and Trump campaign. Democrats said Republicans ignored key facts and important witnesses. However, while some on the left wing have said they wanted to restart parts of the investigation if they win the House, others said there could be a political cost if they overreach.

Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and other lawmakers have said they’re closely watching special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation and the Senate’s Russia probe to look for gaps that they could fill.

WHERE IS JAYME CLOSS? – Two “vehicles of interest” were announced on Monday in the search for Jayme Closs, the Wisconsin teenager who went missing Oct. 15, the day her parents were found shot to death in their home ... Surveillance footage helped the Barron County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI determine the makes and models of two cars “seen in the area” of the Closs home at the time of the fatal shootings. Investigators believe a red or orange Dodge Challenger made between the years 2008 and 2014 might be linked to the incident. Another vehicle — either a Black Ford Edge, made between 2006 and 2010, or a Black Acura MDX made between 2004 to 2010 — is also of interest. Investigators believe 13-year-old Closs is still in danger. The search for Closs was to expand Tuesday with as many as 2,000 volunteers expected to comb the Barron, Wis. area.

VENEZUELA CURRICULUM – “A new study found that, among campus administrators, liberals outnumber conservatives by 12 to one. To put that in perspective, North Korea has more diversity. The result: a student body going deeper into debt and only exposed to one kind of thinking–the kind that makes kids dumber, so they won’t notice it’s also making them broke.” – Greg Gutfeld, in his monologue on a special edition of “The Five” in Texas, arguing that today’s colleges and universities are “basically our own Venezuela” within the United States. WATCH

‘Body double’ seen wearing slain Saudi writer’s clothes, fake beard after killing: report.

Turkey, where Saudi writer died, has culture of surveillance.

Lottery jackpot winners face big IRS tab.

WWE star Roman Reigns stuns fans by revealing his leukemia battle.

North Carolina restaurant server given $10,000 cash tip by patron who ordered water.

Michael Avenatti ordered by judge to hand over $4.85 million in back pay to attorney at his former law firm.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross can’t be questioned in census suits, Supreme Court rules.

Former House Speaker John Boehner to host marijuana investing seminar.

Virginia man killed trying to protect woman from sexual assault, cops say.

Chelsea Manning posts photo from hospital after gender reassignment surgery.

Michigan brothers face $450,000 in fines for tree removal on their property.

Stock futures point to more losses amid flood of earnings.

Judge affirms Monsanto weed-killer verdict, slashes damages.

How Trump tariffs affect Ford, GE, Harley Davidson earnings.

Midterms: How will they affect stocks?

Oil dips as Saudi Arabia pledges to play ‘responsible role’ in market.

Trump says ‘major tax cut’ on the way for middle class.

Barcade: A business model that offers something old, something new and something boozy.

Uber to deliver ‘flying burgers’ via drone as soon as 2021.

Jason Chaffetz: Let’s stop electing the speaker of the House in secret.

Steve Hilton: Mr. Trump, you’ve promised ‘severe punishment’ over Jamal Khashoggi’s death. How about this?

Nancy Brinker: All women need access to the best breast cancer technology, now.

‘Price is Right’ icon Bob Barker rushed to hospital: report.

Amy Schumer takes aim at NFL advertisers, won’t appear in Super Bowl ads.

‘Wonder Woman’ sequel shelved until summer 2020.

Rare ‘Go Mango’ 1970 Dodge Charger 440 six-pack found in barn after owner passed away.

Dead Sea Scroll fragments discovered to be ‘fakes’ at the Museum of the Bible.

Bizarre, 185 million-year-old Jurassic-era mammal found with 38 babies.

FOX & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Special guests will include: “Angel Mom” Agnes Gibboney, whose son was killed by an illegal immigrant, has a message for the thousands of caravan migrants marching to the U.S. border. U.S. Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, defends herself against a campaign contribution complaint. Does former President Obama deserve credit for today’s booming economy? Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, sounds off.

2008: Badgered by lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee, former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan denies the nation’s economic crisis was his fault but concedes the meltdown had revealed a flaw in a lifetime of economic thinking and left him in a “state of shocked disbelief.”

2006: Former Enron CEO Jeffrey Skilling is sentenced by a federal judge in Houston to 24 years, four months for his role in the company’s collapse. Eventually 10 years was cut off Skilling’s prison sentence, and he was released to a halfway house in Aug. 2018.

1987: The U.S. Senate rejects, 58-42, the Supreme Court nomination of Robert H. Bork.

