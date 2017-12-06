FOX NEWS FIRST: Trump to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, sparking ‘day of rage’ plans

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

President Trump says U.S. will recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the U.S. Embassy there from Tel Aviv

Justice Department will hand over the anti-Trump texts that resulted in a key FBI official’s removal from Special Counsel Mueller’s Russia probe

Kate Steinle’s killer – who was acquitted of murder last week — will face new federal gun and immigration charges

Wind-whipped Southern California wildfires force tens of thousands of residents to evacuate

‘Girls’ star Lena Dunham says she warned Hillary Clinton’s campaign about Harvey Weinstein’s disturbing behavior, according to a report

THE LEAD STORY: President Trump today will order the State Department to begin moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv, senior administration officials said. The move fulfills a campaign promise made to religious conservatives but could inflame tensions across the Middle East … In his announcement, Trump will say the U.S. government recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. In response, terror group Hamas is calling for a “day of rage” Friday, urging Palestinians to protest across the region.

ANTI-TRUMP TEXTS TO BE REVEALED SOON?: The Justice Department is handing over the anti-Trump text messages that got a key FBI official removed from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia collusion investigation, Fox News has learned, as the panel weighs a possible contempt resolution … House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes had demanded the text messages between FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, an FBI lawyer with whom Strzok was romantically involved. Both were part of Mueller’s Russia team at the time. Page has since returned to the FBI, and Strzok was reassigned to the FBI’s HR department after the discovery of the anti-Trump texts. The existence of controversial texts were first reported publicly over the weekend and has cast doubt on the credibility of Mueller’s Russia probe and the Clinton email case because Strzok played a key role in both investigations.

NEW CHARGES FOR KATE’S KILLER: Federal officials have filed new immigration and gun charges against Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, the illegal immigrant found not guilty in the murder of Kate Steinle … “A federal grand jury indicted Jose Inez Garcia-Zarate today for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and for being an illegally present alien in possession of a firearm and ammunition,” according to a statement released by the Justice Department. If convicted of either charge, he could face a maximum of 10 years in jail.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES RAGE ON: At least three wind-whipped wildfires in Southern California have forced more than 150,000 people to evacuate and scorching thousands of acres … Ventura County Fire officials said the larger blaze, known as the “Thomas Fire,” broke out Monday evening east of Santa Paula, located about 60 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. The fire has grown to 45,000 acres and has destroyed 150 structures, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. Gov. Jerry Brown declared states of emergency Tuesday for Ventura County and nearby Los Angeles County. Mayor Eric Garcetti said the gusty winds are expected to last most of the week and have created a dangerous situation.

‘GIRL’ TALK ABOUT HARVEY: Actress Lena Dunham said she warned Hillary Clinton’s campaign about disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and was uncomfortable with his presence during the 2016 presidential campaign, according to a report … The “Girls”star told The New York Times that she heard stories about Weinstein from other actresses who claimed they had troubling interactions with him, so in March 2016 she warned Clinton campaign deputy communications manager Kristina Schake about him. Weinstein had donated thousands of dollars to Clinton’s political campaigns over the years, and it took the former secretary of state five days to break her silence following the accusations made against him.

INVESTIGATION COMPROMISED?: “This cringingly… suck-up email… raises questions about impartiality… I do not like special counsels or investigations because they create a bias in favor of action.” – Fox News Senior Political Analyst Brit Hume, on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on credibility problem facing the FBI and Robert Mueller’s Russia probe following the revelation of an FBI agent’s anti-Trump texts. WATCH

INGRAHAM: MUELLER MUST GO: “What Mueller did was hire a pedigree team of obvious partisans. They should all step aside, including Bob Mueller.” – Laura Ingraham, sounding off on suspected political motivations of Special Counsel Muller’s team of investigators in the Russia probe, on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’ WATCH

