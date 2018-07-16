FOX NEWS FIRST: Trump to meet with Putin in highly anticipated summit; France wins 2018 World Cup

Welcome to FOX News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Tuesday, July 16, 2018

Trump praises results of NATO summit before highly anticipated meeting with Putin

British diver doesn’t rule out legal action against Musk over tweets

Hillary Clinton hits Trump over Putin summit, with a World Cup reference

France’s World Cup victory celebrated in US and around the world

THE LEAD STORY – WINNING STREAK?: President Donald Trump on Monday touted his success for making NATO “strong and rich again” at a summit last week just hours before he is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin … “Received many calls from leaders of NATO countries thanking me for helping to bring them together and to get them focused on financial obligations, both present & future,” Trump tweeted. “We had a truly great Summit that was inaccurately covered by much of the media.

The tweet came just hours before the president will be attending a highly-anticipated summit with Putin in Helsinki, Finland. Last week, Trump raised concerns about other NATO countries not meeting the established obligations to spend two percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) on the military.

HE SAID WHAT?: The British diver who played an instrumental role in rescuing the 12 boys from a Thailand cave last week on Monday fired back at tech billionaire Elon Musk who apparently accused him of being a pedophile … Vern Unsworth told a reporter at 7 News Sydney that he cannot put to words what he feels about Musk, but is not ruling out legal action. Musk, the CEO of Tesla, visited the Thai cave where the soccer team and their coach were trapped and left a mini-submarine there in the event it could benefit rescuers. Musk called it a “kid-sized” sub, named Wild Boar—in honor of the soccer team—and posted pictures of the vessel being tested in a swimming pool in California.

Unsworth essentially called the submarine useless.

Musk fired back in a series of now-deleted tweets that complemented the Thai navy SEALs, but crushed Unsworth, where he questioned water levels in the cave and whether or not “you could literally have swum there.”

“We will make one of the mini-sub/pod going all the way to Cave 5 no problemo. Sorry pedo guy, you really did ask for it.

SMACK TALK: Hillary Clinton hit President Trump on Sunday night over his planned summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin — as she fit in a reference to the World Cup final … Clinton tweeted: “Great World Cup. Question for President Trump as he meets Putin: Do you know which team you play for?” Trump arrived in Helsinki, Finland, earlier Sunday. His Monday meeting with Putin is set to be the first Russian-U.S. presidential summit since 2010. The summit is expected to touch on a variety of issues, including Russian election meddling, Syria, arms control, Putin’s 2014 takeover of Crimea from Ukraine and sanctions.

Trump is under heavy pressure to tell Putin to stay out of U.S. elections when they meet, and he said Friday that he would. But many state lawmakers and members of Congress say it’s taken far too long, and that Trump’s refusal to condemn Russia’s interference in the 2016 election complicates efforts to combat future attacks.

WORLD CUP FINALE: Celebrations went global for France’s World Cup victory on Sunday … France clinched its second FIFA World Cup title after beating Croatia 4-2 in the finals on Sunday, as Fox News reported — in the highest-scoring final since 1966. The win marked the second time in 20 years that France has.

“We’re happy. It took 20 years … It’s the pride of the nation. It unites everyone. It federates,” Frederique Pourquet said as she and her friend left the Champs-Elysees, the world-famous avenue in Paris. Fans in the U.S. even enjoyed the win, as bars overflowed with crowds, captured, of course, virally on social media, and public big-screen TVs showed the triumph to overjoyed fans. Even the losers lost in good faith. From New York City, Eric Explores tweeted: “Tough break today. But that doesn’t stop Croatian’s from partying. My kind of people.”

In Paris, fans flooded the Champs-Elysees by the tens of thousands to celebrate with cheers, stomping and song in an explosion of joy.

STRZOK’S TESTIMONY ‘LIKE PULLING TEETH:’ “Why is he still getting a paycheck from the American taxpayer? He should not be there anymore. He doesn’t have credibility and he needs to move on.” — Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), on “Fox & Friends,” blasted embattled FBI agent Peter Strzok following Strzok’s hearing Thursday before the House. WATCH.

TRUMP’S SUPREME COURT PICK: “They see that Brett Kavanaugh is truly an outstanding candidate who deserves confirmation overwhelmingly.” — Kenneth Starr, former solicitor general, on “Cavuto Live,” explaining the praise President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee has received from liberal law professors. WATCH.

