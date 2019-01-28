FOX NEWS FIRST: Trump skeptical about future wall deal as possibility of another shutdown looms

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.



Developing now, Monday, Jan. 28, 2019

SHUTDOWN DRAMA FAR FROM OVER: As furloughed federal workers prepare to return to work on Monday, President Trump says he doubts he could accept any deal from lawmakers that give him less than his requested $5.7 billion for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, fueling the possibility that there could be another partial government shutdown in a few weeks … In an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Sunday, the president also was skeptical on whether a bipartisan group of lawmakers chosen to negotiate a budget deal could reach an agreement before funding for most government agencies runs out on Feb. 15, saying, “I personally think it’s less than 50-50, but you have a lot of very good people on that board.”

On Friday, Trump signed a short-term spending bill reopening the government and ending the 35-day shutdown without any funding for his long-promised border barrier, a reversal from last month when he refused to sign any funding legislation that did not provide wall money. Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney strongly suggested on “Fox News Sunday” that Trump will construct a border wall using his emergency powers if Congress cannot agree on a compromise to fund the construction in the next three weeks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

KAMALA 2020 FORMALLY LAUNCHES: Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., formally launched her run for the Democratic presidential nomination Sunday with a full-fledged embrace of big government programs, including “Medicare for All” and universal pre-kindergarten education — and taking multiple shots at President Trump’s policies …. “I’m running to fight for an America where the economy works for working people,” Harris told a cheering crowd outside City Hall in her hometown of Oakland. “I am running to declare, once and for all, that health care is a fundamental right, and to deliver that right with ‘Medicare for All.’ To declare education is a fundamental right, and we will guarantee that right with universal pre-K and debt-free college.”

Harris also slammed President Trump’s planned border wall as “a medieval vanity project” and criticized the administration for its hardline immigration policy.

WILL MUELLER CRACK STONE? – Former longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone on Sunday gave mixed signals on whether he would cooperate with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation after being indicted for obstruction … Stone appeared to open the door to cooperating with Mueller, telling anchor George Stephanopoulos on ABC News’ “This Week”he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of striking a deal with prosecutors. “hat’s a question I’ll have to determine after my attorneys have some discussion,” he said.

NEW HELP OFFERED IN SEARCH FOR MISSING MOM: A search and rescue team that specializes in K9 searches says its ready to help search for Savannah Spurlock, the Kentucky mother of four who’s been missing since earlier this year, provided local authorities give the go-ahead on Monday, the team’s commander told Fox News … The Cajun Coast Search & Rescue Team is a Louisiana-based group primarily made up of firefighters and police that use teams of trained dogs to help local law enforcement find missing persons.

Spurlock, a native of Richmond, Ky., was last seen leaving a Lexington bar on Jan. 4. Three men have been questioned in connection to her disappearance but no arrests were made.

Questions linger after Louisiana suspect in killing of five is captured in Virginia

THE SOUNDBITE

2020 DEMS ‘OUT-LEFTING’ THEMSELVES – “The fact that the Democrats have moved so far to the left and all of their early candidates are trying to see if they can out-left the others, this is where they’re headed, which is great news for the Republicans.” – Mike Huckabee, former Arkansas governor, on “Fox & Friends Weekend,” on the current state of prospective Democratic presidential candidates. WATCH

TODAY’S MUST-READS

Meghan McCain says she no longer calls herself a Republican, cites Trump’s influence on party.

NBC News’ Tom Brokaw apologizes after comments on Hispanics spark backlash.

Measles outbreak prompts state of emergency declaration by Washington governor.

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

‘Sunday Morning Futures‘: Pelosi trying to hold State of the Union ‘hostage,’ Rep. Scalise says.

Do Tesla Supercharging rates cost more than gas?

As Bernie Sanders mulls 2020 bid, here’s a look at his economic policies.

ICYMI: USPS to hike stamp prices by record amount.

Smart things to do with $1,000.

STAY TUNED

On Fox Nation:

Now available: “The Conservatives – Rough Cut” – The rebirth of the Right and the creation of a movement. A raw and unfiltered oral history, told by the people who lived it. Featuring William F. Buckley Jr., Pat Buchanan, Thomas Sowell, Pat Robertson, Ben Shapiro, and many more.

Not a subscriber? Click here to join Fox Nation today!

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Andrew McCarthy, Fox News contributor and former assistant U.S. attorney, on Roger Stone’s arrest; Dr. Omar Hamada comes out against New York’s abortion bill; Jill DeManski, a Border Patrol wife who wrote letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi; Michael Rectenwald, a retired “anti-PC” professor of liberal arts; U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wy., on border wall funding; Chris Tuell, director at the Lindner Center for Hope, talks about drug treatment for internet addiction; Newt Gingrich, former House speaker and Fox News contributor; Cardinal Timothy Dolan talks about New York’s new abortion bill and Catholics calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be excommunicated.

Your World with Neil Cavuto, 4 p.m. ET: Former U.S. Rep. Nan Hayworth, R-N.Y.; Ryan Payne, president of Payne Capital Management (PCM); Antjuan Seawright, Democratic strategist.

The Story with Martha MacCallum, 7 p.m. ET: Anthony Scaramucci, former White House director of communications under Trump.

Hannity, 9 p.m. ET: Former N.J. Gov. Chris Christie; House Minority Whip Steve Scalise.

The Ingraham Angle, 10 p.m. ET: U.S. Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Mark Meadows, R-N.C.

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Special guests include: U.S. Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas.

Varney & Co., 9 a.m. ET: Mary Anastasia O’Grady, columnist for the Wall Street Journal.

Countdown to the Closing Bell with Liz Claman, 3 p.m. ET: Glenn Hubbard, the Dean of the Columbia University Graduate School of Business.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: Fox News’ Garrett Tenney will have the latest in the border wall standoff and the chances of another partial government shutdown in a few weeks. Early retirement sounds like a nice idea, but more than half of Americans who may be forced into early retirement are not financially ready for it. Fox Business’ Linda Bell talks about the financial struggles of folks facing an unplanned retirement. Plus, commentary by Gillian Turner, Fox News correspondent.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Deroy Murdock, contributing editor with National ReviewOnline and Fox News contributor on how the Trump-hating media are demolishing themselves; Michael Goodwin, New York Post columnist, on how President Trump is down, but can’t be counted out in the battle over his bordel wall; Sarah Friar, CEO of Nextdoor; Bret Baier, “Special Report” anchor, on the top headlines of the day.

The Tom Shillue Show, 3 p.m. ET: Comedian and podcaster Heather McDonald joins Tom Shillue to discuss the new bombshell Michael Jackson documentary.

#TheFlashback

1986: The space shuttle Challenger explodes 73 seconds after liftoff from Cape Canaveral, killing all seven crew members, including schoolteacher Christa McAuliffe.

1956: Elvis Presley makes his first national TV appearance on “Stage Show,” a CBS program hosted by Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey.

1915: The United States Coast Guard is created as President Woodrow Wilson signs a bill merging the Life-Saving Service and Revenue Cutter Service.

Fox News First is compiled by Fox News’ Bryan Robinson. Thank you for joining us! Have a good Monday! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday morning.