FOX NEWS FIRST: Trump says no Iran deal 2.0 at North Korea summit; President to take on drug prices

President Donald Trump tells supporters at a rally in Indiana that the U.S. will not be ‘walked into’ another version of the Obama-era Iran nuclear deal at next month’s summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un

A White House official mocked Sen. John McCain’s brain cancer diagnosis in a closed door meeting, sources told Fox News

Hawaii residents have been warned about rising levels of toxic gas amid fear that the Kilauea volcano could erupt at any time

Trump will present a plan to lower prescription drug prices in a speech on Friday

Multiple failures led to the ambush in Niger that killed four U.S. service members last October, military leaders say

THE LEAD STORY – TRUMP VOWS NO IRAN DEAL 2.0: President Trump told supporters in Indiana on Thursday evening that the U.S. would not agree to a redux of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal when he sits down with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un next month … “I think it’s going to be a very big success,” Trump told a rally in Elkhart, “and if it isn’t, it isn’t. We’re not going to be walked into an Iran deal where the negotiator, [then-Secretary of State] John Kerry, refused to leave the table.”

Trump, who was joined in Indiana by Vice President Mike Pence, a former governor of the state, spoke two days after he announced that the U.S. would withdraw from the Iran nuclear accord, which was negotiated by the Obama administration. Earlier Thursday, the president had revealed his historic, highly anticipated meeting with Kim would take place June 12 in Singapore.

‘TASTELESS’ REMARK: A White House communications official mocked U.S. Sen John McCain’s brain cancer diagnosis in a meeting after the ailing Arizona Republican announced his opposition to President Trump’s pick to lead the CIA, sources told Fox News … According to two White House sources, the staffer, Kelly Sadler, said of McCain, “It doesn’t matter, he’s dying anyway.” White House sources said the joke at first elicited some nervous snickers. Afterward, though, the sources said many spoke to each other about being surprised by the “tasteless” remark. The White House did not dispute the remark. In a statement to the Associated Press, White House officials said, “We respect Senator McCain’s service to our nation and he and his family are in our prayers during this difficult time.”

MORE ERUPTIONS TO COME?: Residents near one of the world’s most active volcanos have been warned about rising levels of toxic gas, as officials fear Hawaii’s Kilauea could blow at any minute … A wind change could bring even more sulfur dioxide gas to the southeast section of the Big Island. If inhaled in large quantities, the wafting gas can be fatal. The new warning came as Hawaii Gov. David Ige said mass evacuations may occur as more cracks, or fissures, are detected. Kilauea has destroyed 36 structures — including 26 homes — since May 3, when it began releasing lava from vents about 25 miles east of the summit crater. The volcano has also imperiled a geothermal energy plant, the Puna Geothermal Venture plant.

TRUMP TAKES ON DRUG PRICES: President Trump will deliver a speech on Friday focusing on curbing prescription drug costs … The president brought up the issue in his State of the Union address in January. His speech will address runaway prices, the impact on consumers and the challenges in negotiating lower prices for Medicare recipients, White House officials said. The administration’s strategies include: creating plans to share a minimum portion of drug rebates with patients, making it easier for cheaper generic drugs to reach the market, and making generic drugs free to low-income seniors.

DEADLY NIGER AMBUSH EXPLAINED: Multiple failures led to a deadly ambush of U.S. military personnel in Niger in October, top military leaders said Thursday. But none directly caused the enemy ambush that left four Americans dead and sent others fighting and running for their lives … “The direct cause of the enemy attack in Tongo Tongo is that the enemy achieved tactical surprise there and our forces were outnumbered approximately three-to-one,” U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Roger Cloutier Jr. told reporters during a Pentagon news conference. Cloutier described a chaotic firefight, as 46 U.S. and Nigerien forces battled more than 100 enemy fighters for more than an hour.

After months of silence during the investigation, U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Thomas Waldhauser, head of U.S. Africa Command, laid out the findings and took responsibility for what happened. He said the report, which has not yet been made public in full, singles out three individuals whose actions could be faulted.

DEMOCRATS’ ‘DERANGEMENT’ DIAGNOSED: “[Democrats’] ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ is so intense they can’t say ‘Good job, Mr. President.'” – columnist Marc Thiessen, on “The Story with Martha MacCallum,” slamming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer for criticizing the way President Trump welcomed back three Americans who were detained in North Korea. WATCH

A PLOT TO GET TRUMP OUT OF OFFICE?: “That’s their game plan. Mr. Mueller is undermining the Constitution. He’s not upholding the rule of law.” – Mark Levin, host of “Life, Liberty & Levin,” on “Hannity” theorizing that Democrats hope to humiliate President Trump in a prospective court appearance or by possibly persuading the Supreme Court to side with them, leading to Trump’s resignation. WATCH

Blue states rally to upend electoral college, with addition of Connecticut.

Israeli organization reveals Trump coin in expression of ‘gratitude’ over embassy move.

Florida deputy helps save ‘unresponsive’ baby, rushes him to hospital, authorities say.

Casino mogul Sheldon Adelson cuts $30M check to GOP amid Dems’ ‘blue wave’ fears

DHS denies report Secretary Nielsen considered resigning after Trump criticism.

Senate Republicans confirm Trump judicial nominee, overruling home-state Democrat.

Former U.S. Rep. Mel Reynolds gets six months in tax case, says he has ‘given up on America.’

‘Golden State Killer’ suspect faces four more murder counts, authorities say.

Southwest hero pilot wasn’t supposed to be on the flight, she says.

Mom, 25, is ‘CEO’ of huge Minnesota meth trafficking ring, prosecutors say.

#ProudAmerican: North Carolina WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday: ‘He is extraordinary.’

Jeep recalls older SUVs for suspension flaw | NTSB probing fourth Tesla crash

F-150 not alone: GM, Fiat Chrysler hit by parts shortage.

SpaceX rocket launch scrubbed at last minute.

Snap co-founder Evan Spiegel named highest-paid CEO of 2017.

Bouqs CEO John Tabis talks ‘Shark Tank’ rejection, tips for entrepreneurs.

Kerstin Lindquist: This Mother’s Day, here are four things NOT to say to someone struggling with infertility

Pastor Paula White-Cain: The most important presidential executive order you probably haven’t heard about.

Heather McNeil: It’s Military Spouse Appreciation Day. I’m a Navy wife of 20 years and these are the lessons I’ve learned.

Allen Usry: America should always appreciate military spouses –they serve, too.

Pamela Anderson writes letter asking for Kanye West’s support of WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange.

‘Sons of Anarchy’ star’s son, 16, commits suicide.

Spotify’s decision to stop promoting R. Kelly over unproven allegations calls several other artists into question.

‘Big Bang Theory’ actor Johnny Galecki says guest star Mark Hamill is obsessed with ‘Roseanne’ trivia.

Supermarket called ‘sexist’ for Mother’s Day ad.

Mysterious South Carolina fish with humanlike teeth stumps the internet.

Shark wrangler catches 12-foot hammerhead off Florida beach, gets more attention for his abs.

1973: The espionage trial of Daniel Ellsberg and Anthony Russo in the “Pentagon Papers” case comes to an end as Judge William M. Byrne dismisses all charges, citing government misconduct.

1953: A tornado devastates Waco, Texas, leaving 114 dead.

1927: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is founded during a banquet at the Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles.

