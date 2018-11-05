FOX NEWS FIRST: Trump making final pitch for GOP candidates before midterms; Sanctions reimposed on Iran

Welcome to FOX News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.



Developing now, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018

Democratic and Republican candidates nationwide will make their final pitches to voters Monday before Tuesday’s midterm elections. President Trump is scheduled to attend a series of rallies Monday to give a final boost to GOP Senate and gubernatorial candidates

President Trump and former President Obama, in multiple campaign rallies on Sunday, offered starkly different arguments as they both framed the midterms as a battle for the county’s future

A few Democrat-held seats in key districts where Republicans have a chance at victory could be key to the GOP holding the House in Tuesday’s midterms

Sanctions on Iran were reimposed on Monday, and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said his nation faces a ‘war situation’

U.S. troops and Customs and Border Protection officers have put barbed-wire fencing in place as four caravans headed to the U.S.-Mexico border reportedly have grown to approximately 12,000 Central American migrants

THE LEAD STORY – THE FINAL COUNTDOWN: Republican and Democratic candidates and incumbents nationwide will be making their closing arguments to voters on Monday before the most-watched – and perhaps the most-pivotal – midterm elections in a generation … All 435 seats in the U.S. House are up for re-election; 35 Senate seats, 40 governorships and the balance of power in virtually every state legislature are also up for grabs.

While he is not on the ballot, President Trump himself has acknowledged that the 2018 midterms represent a referendum on his presidency. And he has campaigned as if he were on the ballot, crisscrossing the country the last few weeks in series of rallies for various GOP candidates. The president knows Democrats could block his legislative agenda for the next two years of his first term if they win control of the House. They could also win subpoena power and call for (and reopen) a series of investigations on alleged Russia collision, new Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and more. A month ago, pundits were predicting a “blue wave” of Democratic victories at the midterms. Those expectations have been lowered in recent weeks. 2016 proved that polls can’t always be believed and that anything can happen.

Trump will attempt to give a final boost to GOP candidates up to almost the very end. On Monday, he is scheduled to attend rallies in Cleveland, Fort Wayne, Ind., and Cape Girardeau, Mo., where he will also give an exclusive interview to FOX News’ Sean Hannity.

TRUMP, OBAMA AND A TALE OF TWO AMERICAS: President Trump and former President Obama offered very different messages in campaign rallies on Sunday, but they agreed on one thing: Tuesday’s midterm elections will be a turning point for the country … President Trump warned Georgia and Tennessee voters against allowing “radical Democrats” to turn back economic recovery in America, in back-to-back rallies for Republican candidates Sunday.

Earlier in the afternoon, Trump said that Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams would turn the state “into Venezuela” and “make your jobs disappear like magic” if she defeats Republican Brian Kemp in Tuesday’s election. Trump campaigned for Kemp in Macon, and then went to Chattanooga, Tenn., to hold an evening rally on behalf of Republican Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn.

Obama spoke Sunday in Gary, Ind. and at a second rally in Chicago, delivered a closing argument for Democrats aiming to put a firm check on President Trump’s policies in Tuesday’s midterm elections. Speaking on behalf of Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., who faces a stiff challenge from Republican businessman Mike Braun, Obama said the vote on Tuesday is for the character of the nation. The former president also campaigned in his hometown of Chicago for businessman J.B. Pritzker, Democrats’ nominee for Illinois governor in his race against Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, who came into office an outsider promising responsibly spending, lower taxes and clean government. – Reported by Samuel Chamberlain (@SChamberlainFOXSChamberlainFOX on Twitter, Frank Miles, and Gregg Re (@gregg_re on Twitter)

NOT-SO-FAST, NANCY: Eddie Edwards claims Nancy Pelosi is getting scared … “They’ve been nervous since day one. Since I declared my candidacy in April 2017, they’ve been nervous. And it shows right now. Nancy Pelosi has spent well over half-a-million dollars in the last week to try and distort my campaign,” the Republican nominee in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District said Saturday. While Pelosi might not actually be losing sleep over Edwards’ candidacy, his race does represent somewhat of a wild card among the dozens of competitive House contests being held Tuesday.

It’s one of the precious few Democrat-held seats Republicans have a chance at flipping, from blue to red. Those open races include battles for Minnesota’s 8th District seat, held by a retiring Democratic incumbent; Minnesota’s 1st, where incumbent Democrat Tim Walz is running for governor; and Nevada’s 3rd, where incumbent Democrat Jacky Rosen is running for Senate. Minnesota’s 8th, where Republican Pete Stauber faces Democrat Joe Radinovich, is considered perhaps the GOP’s best shot to swipe a seat, but a strong performance in the others would give the party at least a chance to defy the odds and hold the chamber. – Reported by Paul Steinhauser

‘THE TOUGHEST SANCTIONS EVER’: Iran remained defiant Monday as the re-imposition of sanctions took hold in the Islamic Republic … Iranian state television aired footage of defense drills taking place in the country’s north through Tuesday as President Hassan Rouhani said the nation faces a “war situation” against a “bullying enemy.” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday defended the White House’s move last week to reimpose sanctions against Iran amid criticism from some conservatives that the action does not go far enough to cripple the country’s economy. “The sanctions that will be reimposed tomorrow are the toughest sanctions ever put in place on the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Pompeo said during an appearance on “FOX News Sunday.” “They’re aimed at a single purpose — denying the world’s largest state sponsor of terror the capacity to do things like the things they’ve done in the past few weeks.” While Trump removed the United States from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal earlier this year and sanctions are set to be imposed Monday, some critics are upset that some countries received waivers from the sanctions to continue importing Iranian oil. – Reported by Bradford Betz (@bradford_betz on Twitter) and Andrew O’Reilly

BARBED WIRE AT THE BORDER: U.S. troops, along with Customs and Border Protection officers, have been working to secure sections of the Texas-Mexico border, in part by laying down barbed-wire fencing, as new photos show … The protection reportedly includes roughly 1,000 feet of fencing along the Rio Grande. The barrier was installed near the Hidalgo Texas Port of Entry, underneath the McAllen-Hidalgo International Bridge, which crosses the river from Texas into Mexico. A Border Patrol spokesperson said the fencing was being used as part of “necessary preparations” as four caravans, which have grown to include some 12,000 Central American migrants in all, head toward the U.S. border. – Reported by Nicole Darrah (@nicoledarrah on Twitter) and William La Jeunesse

JUDGE JEANINE’S CLOSING ARGUMENT ON THE MIDTERMS – “If you like the direction this country is on, put the pedal to the medal and get you and everyone you know out to vote. Vote for the America that is great again.” – Judge Jeanine Pirro, in her “Opening Statement” on “Justice with Judge Jeanine.” WATCH

