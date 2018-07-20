FOX NEWS FIRST: Trump invites Putin to follow-up summit in Washington; Pompeo blasts 'absurd' Helsinki criticism

Welcome to FOX News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Friday, July 20, 2018

President Trump invites Russia’s Vladimir Putin to Washington for a follow-up summit, as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — in an exclusive FOX News interview – defends the president against ‘absurd’ criticism of the Helsinki summit

Democratic socialist congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may hit the campaign trail with Sen. Bernie Sanders, fueling speculation about a Democratic Party rift

The NFL puts its new national anthem policy on hold while it continues to negotiate with the players association

At least 11 people, including children, drowned Thursday night when a duck boat capsized in Missouri, authorities say. Other passengers were reportedly missing

A salmonella outbreak has left at least 90 people sickened across 26 states

THE LEAD STORY – TRUMP-PUTIN SUMMIT, PART 2: President Trump has extended an invitation to Vladimir Putin to visit Washington in the fall, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Thursday, as the administration continued to battle critics of the Trump-Putin summit in Helsinki … “In Helsinki, @POTUS agreed to ongoing working level dialogue between the two security council staffs. President Trump asked @Ambjohnbolton to invite President Putin to Washington in the fall and those discussions are already underway,” Sanders tweeted. Earlier Thursday, Trump called the summit “a great success” and said he looked “forward to our second meeting.”

Meanwhile, the White House sought Thursday to tamp down another firestorm that broke out in the wake of Trump’s summit this week with Putin, making clear the president does not support the Russian leader’s proposal to allow his government to interview American officials. In addition, in an exclusive interview with FOX News’ Shannon Bream, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo fired back at criticism that President Trump appeared weak in Helsinki. “I think those allegations are absurd,” Pompeo told Bream on “Fox News @ Night.” Pompeo asserted that Trump has been “relentless” against Russia, and suggested the media overdramatized its coverage of the Helsinki summit.

DISSENSION AMONG DEMS? – Democratic-socialist media darling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is hitting the national campaign trail with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders to stump for other left-wing candidates, even as the upstart 28-year-old’s rising profile continues to rankle top Democrats … Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez are expected to campaign Friday for two congressional candidates seeking to unseat Republican incumbents in Kansas: James Thompson in Wichita, and former Sanders delegate Brent Welder in the suburbs of Kansas City. But Ocasio-Cortez is also set to support several progressives seeking to supplant Democratic incumbents elsewhere — alarming Democratic leaders and pundits who worry that her rising national profile and far-left politics might fracture the party ahead of critical midterm elections.

HUDDLE ON ANTHEM POLICY: The National Football League and its players association announced Thursday that the league would hold off on enforcing its new national anthem policy while the two sides attempt to resolve the issue ... In a joint statement, the NFL and NFLPA said they “have been working on a resolution to the anthem issue. The league announced in May that teams would be fined if players did not stand during “The Star-Spangled Banner” while on the field or on the sidelines. The policy did allow players to stay in the locker room if they wished. The NFLPA filed a grievance challenging the anthem policy earlier this month. That grievance has also been put on hold during the talks.

‘DUCK BOAT’ TRAGEDY: At least 11 people – including children – drowned after a duck boat capsized and sank in a southern Missouri lake Thursday night, according to media reports ... At least five other passengers were missing as of late Thursday, the Kansas City Star reported. At least seven people were hospitalized. A spokeswoman for the Cox Medical Center Branson said four adults and three children arrived there shortly after the incident. Two adults were in critical condition and the others were treated for minor injuries, Brandei Clifton said.

SALMONELLA ALERT: Salmonella has affected 26 states and left at least 40 people hospitalized, and health officials say a single source of the strain has not been found … Salmonella Reading, believed to be linked to raw turkey, has infected 90 people and left dozens hospitalized, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Thursday. No deaths have been reported. New York, Minnesota, Illinois and Texas have all reported the highest number of cases, totaling 38 infections. California, Florida, New Jersey and Pennsylvania have also each reported at least four to six cases.

PEER PRESSURE ON STEROIDS: “Just as we’ve seen many, many times, this sort of mob mentality rules on Twitter … He made a decent statement and then everybody on the Left came down on him.” – Ben Shapiro, on “The Story with Martha MacCallum,” sounding off on the big backlash from the Left actor Mark Duplass generated when he called Shapiro a “genuine person” with good intentions. WATCH

LAWLESS LEFT: “This is just one more sign that the Left in this country, they don’t care about rule of law, our Constitution, about the rights of the many. They don’t believe in borders.” – Sean Hannity, in his opening monologue on “Hannity,” saying that San Francisco is “spitting in the face” of law-abiding Americans by allowing non-citizens, including illegal immigrants, to register to vote in the November election for the city school board. WATCH

WATCH: Judge Jeanine speaks out on heated encounter with Whoopi Goldberg on ‘The View.’

Chick-fil-A ‘retiring’ Cow Calendars after 20 years — and fans are udderly unhappy.

‘Alien’ mummy DNA probe may have crossed ethical lines.

Indiana brewery dumps plan to give beers names like ‘Black Beers Matter’ and ‘White Guilt.’

Burglary suspect ID’d after taking selfies on stolen phone that uploaded to victim’s cloud, police say.

Dem candidate gave millions to groups advocating for taxing families ‘to the hilt’ for ‘irresponsible breeding.’

DOJ Cyber-Digital Task Force report outlines plan to combat midterm election meddling, other electronic threats.

Trump appeals court nominee withdraws amid outcry over college writings.

At least 17 injured after tornadoes sweep through Iowa.

Five people charged in alleged ‘smuggling scheme,’ Texas officials say.

Army’s new machine gun will blast like battle tanks.

Woman robs, murders mom, grandmom and goes on spree in New York City, reports say.

Trump criticizes Federal Reserve over interest rate hikes.

Apple, Amazon near finish line in race to $1 trillion value.

Amazon ‘Prime Day’ glitches cost company up to $99M: report.

This company tested a four-day work week, and the results may surprise you.

Tesla Model 3 refunds are outpacing deposits, analyst warns.

Sens. Tim Scott and Joni Ernst: Why we believe so strongly in the power of ‘opportunity zones.’

Rabbi Abraham Cooper: Dear Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg: Just kick the Holocaust-denying bums off of your platform, once and for all.

Peggy Grande: California’s Supreme Court thinks the people of my state are irrelevant – We can’t even vote on a breakup.

Bristol Palin joining MTV reality series ‘Teen Mom OG’: report.

William Shatner goes on Twitter rant after fans call his autograph policy ‘rude.’

Actor Mark Duplass apologizes for pro-Ben Shapiro tweet after liberal fans slam him.

Gun store owner busts comedian Sacha Baron Cohen in failed prank

Fishermen reel in 1,073-pound blue marlin after hour-long struggle: It’s like a ‘sea monster.’

Baby snake from the time of the dinosaurs found ‘frozen.’

‘Treasure-laden’ Russian shipwreck sparks controversy.

