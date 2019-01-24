FOX NEWS FIRST: Trump delays State of Union address until after shutdown; Republican calls Pelosi ‘nightmare’

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.



Developing now, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019

TRUMP DELAYS STATE OF THE UNION: President Trump announced on Twitter late Wednesday that he will not give a State of the Union address until after the partial government shutdown is over … The president’s announcement was the culmination of a tense day of political chess between Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The San Francisco Democrat told Trump that the House would not approve a resolution allowing him to address Congress in the House Chamber until after the government reopens. White House officials explored other possible venues for Trump to give the State of the Union address.

Ultimately, the president decided to delay the address. “I am not looking for an alternative venue for the SOTU address because there is no venue that can compete with the history, tradition and importance of the House Chamber,” the president tweeted. “I look forward to giving a “great” State of the Union Address in the near future!”

Pelosi responded to Trump’s announcement with a tweet of her own. She said she hopes that “the near future” means that he is willing to support the “House-passed package” to end the shutdown that is affecting about 800,000 federal workers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

DEAD END FOR SHUTDOWN PROPOSALS? – Amid the fallout from the Pelosi-Trump squabble over the State of the Union address, the Senate on Thursday is expected to vote on competing bills to end the partial government shutdown … However, both are likely the fail because lawmakers are sharply divided on President Trump’s proposed border wall – meaning neither bill will likely attract the 60 votes needed to pass.

The GOP bill is modeled after Trump’s proposal from last weekend, in which he offered Democrats a three-year extension of protections for 700,000 DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) recipients, in exchange for the $5.7 billion he has been seeking for a barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Democrats reject the funding for the wall outright. Their bill would re-open the government through Feb. 8, with no wall money, giving bargainers time to further negotiate.

NEW REVELATIONS ABOUT NATIVE AMERICAN ACTIVIST: Nathan Phillips, the Native American activist who became the focal point of a viral confrontation with students from a Kentucky Catholic high school over the weekend, may not enjoy the scrutiny his new fame has invited … Though several outlets described Phillips as a Vietnam War veteran, the Marine Corps on Wednesday confirmed he never served in the Vietnam War and wasn’t deployed overseas.

Phillips, then known as Nathaniel R. Stanard, served in the Marine Corps Reserve for four years before leaving in 1976 with the rank of private. During his time in the Marine Reserve, he was a refrigerator technician and anti-tank missile man.

In addition, officials at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C., confirmed earlier reports that Phillips led several dozen people in an attempt to enter the shrine and disrupt Saturday evening mass, hours after his encounter with the Covington teens.

GOV. CUOMO UNDER FIRE FOR CELEBRATING ABORTION BILL: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is under fire from faith leaders after he signed a bill into law that legalizes abortion up until birth in many cases. The Democratic governor directed that One World Trade Center and other landmarks be lit in pink Tuesday to celebrate the passage of “Reproductive Health Act” … Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York, along with the Catholic Bishops in the state signed a letter condemning the bill, saying “our beloved state has become a more dangerous one for women and their unborn babies.” Thomas Peters, the @AmericanPapist on Twitter, condemned Cuomo, saying he should be excommunicated for his pro-abortion actions, pointing to the One World Trade Center’s pink spire.

CHAOS IN VENEZUELA: Venezuela is facing an uncertain, potentially volatile, political future after President Trump on Wednesday announced the United States officially recognizes opposition leader Juan Guaidó, as the country’s interim president … Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro responded by cutting off relations with the U.S. and giving American diplomats 72 hours to exit the country. Violence flared up during big anti-government demonstrations across Venezuela, and at least seven protesters were reported killed in the escalating confrontation with Maduro, who has been condemned as a dictator by the U.S., Canada and many other Latin American countries.

THE SOUNDBITE

NANCY NIGHTMARE – “Nancy Pelosi’s become a nightmare for the Democratic Party. She seems unreasonable. She seems to have a dislike for the president that is hurting the country.” – Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on “Hannity,” reflecting on the State of the Union standoff between President Trump and House Speaker Pelosi. WATCH

TODAY’S MUST-READS

Tom Fitton: ‘Air Pelosi’ – What you don’t know about the lucrative travel our leaders enjoy on your dime.

Judge Andrew Napolitano: Here come more self-inflicted presidential legal woes.

Army vet’s Trump T-shirt made fellow gym patrons feel ‘uncomfortable,’ report says.

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

U.S. stocks close up as strong earnings offset global growth worries.

Ford’s profits plummet amid China troubles, Trump tariffs.

Hulu lowers prices in challenge to Netflix.

10 jobs that aren’t worth their pricey educational requirements.

Coca-Cola: What’s next for world’s largest beverage company?

STAY TUNED

On Fox Nation:

Now available: “No Interruption with Tomi Lahren: War Crimes” – After honorably serving their country, two American heroes now face war crime charges. Tomi sits down with their families to discuss the nightmare they are currently living, lack of evidence, and questionable motivations behind these allegations.

Not a subscriber? Click here to join Fox Nation today!

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Niall Ferguson, senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, who talks about social media and political polarization; Michelle Malkin, syndicated columnist, on the Covington controversy; U.S. Reps. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., and Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, on the government shutdown latest; Doug Wead, presidential historian, on Trump’s accessibility; Judge Andrew Napolitano, Fox News senior judicial analyst; Frank D’Amico, the lawyer suing the NFL over the blown call during the Saints-Rams game.

Your World with Neil Cavuto, 4 p.m. ET: Special guests include: U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala.; U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga.; and Jay Farner, CEO of Quicken Loans.

The Story with Martha MacCallum, 7 p.m. ET: An exclusive interview with U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., on the unrest in Venezuela.

Hannity, 9 p.m. ET: Rachel Campos-Duffy, Fox News contributor; Gregg Jarrett, Fox News legal analyst; Dan Bongino, host of the “Dan Bongino Show.”

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Maria Bartiromo is live from Davos, Switzerland at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting. Special guests include: Tony Blair, former British prime minister; Ginni Rometti, CEO and president of IBM; Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO.

Countdown to the Closing Bell with Liz Claman, 3 p.m. ET: Andrey Kostin, president and chairman of the Management Board of VTB Bank.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms explains how her city is preparing to host the Super Bowl, especially as the government shutdown continues. Christina Fadden Fitch, chairwoman of the New York State Right to Life, on New York’s new abortion law. Plus, commentary by Deroy Murdock, contributing editor with the National Review and Fox News contributor.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Niall Ferguson, senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, on the shutdown and the State of the Union address; Gen. Jack Keane on the state of Syria; Tony Dungy, Hall of Fame former NFL coach, on his new book, “The Soul of a Team: A Modern-Day Fable for Winning”; Tyrus, Fox Nation co-host, gives his take on the State of the Union fight between Pelosi and Trump; Susan Pendergrass, director of research and education policy at the Show-Me Institute, on school choice.

The Tom Shillue Show, 3 p.m. ET: Do the Covington Catholic High School students have a case against the media? Attorney Mercedes Colwin joins Tom Shillue to discuss.

Benson & Harf, 6 p.m. ET: Judge Napolitano, Fox News’ senior judicial analyst, on the latest with the shutdown and Trump’s decision to delay the State of the Union address. Ana Quintana, senior policy analyst for Latin America and the Western Hemisphere, discusses the chaos in Venezuela.

#TheFlashback

2013: Defense Secretary Leon Panetta announces the lifting of a ban on women serving in combat.

1984: Apple Computer begins selling its first Macintosh model, which boasts a built-in 9-inch monochrome display, a clock rate of 8 megahertz and 128k of RAM.

1848: New Jersey native James W. Marshall discovers a gold nugget at Sutter’s Mill in Northern California, a discovery that led to the California Gold Rush.

Fox News First is compiled by Fox News’ Bryan Robinson. Thank you for joining us! Enjoy your day! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Friday morning.