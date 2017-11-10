FOX NEWS FIRST: Trump believes Roy Moore will ‘step aside’ if sex allegations are true; Moore won’t back down

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore insists he won’t drop out of the race amid sex allegations

President Trump sends strong trade message at APEC summit

Senate GOP unveils tax plan that clashes with proposal preferred by Trump, House GOP

LAPD reportedly forming task force for sex abuse cases in Hollywood

THE LEAD STORY: Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore vows he “will never give up the fight” as some members of his own party urge him to drop out of the race after a report of sexual contact with a woman when she was 14 … Meanwhile, the White House said President Trump believes Moore “will do the right thing and step aside” if the sexual misconduct allegations are true, but cautioned against a rush to judgment … Moore lashed out at “the Obama-Clinton machine’s liberal media lapdogs” after The Washington Post reported on a woman’s claims that the former judge and staunch social conservative initiated a sexual encounter with her in 1979 when she was a teenager. In a series of tweets Thursday evening, Moore claimed “The forces of evil will lie, cheat, steal –– even inflict physical harm –– if they believe it will silence and shut up Christian conservatives.”

TRUMP TOUTS “MUTUAL RESPECT AND MUTUAL BENEFIT”: President Donald Trump sent out a strong message on trade at a meeting of Asia-Pacific countries in Vietnam, saying the United States could no longer tolerate chronic trade abuses and would insist on fair and equal trade policies … Addressing the summit of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders, Trump said the United States was ready to make a bilateral deal with any country in the Indo-Pacific region, but only on the basis of “mutual respect and mutual benefit.”

TAX REFORM IN JEOPARDY?: Republican leaders hoping for swift passage of a tax reform bill may be in for disappointment … Senate Republicans have unveiled their own version of a tax reform bill that would cut billions in taxes for individuals and corporations – while clashing with the version preferred by President Trump and House Republicans by delaying a corporate rate cut for a year to lower the cost of the bill. The move came as a key House committee on Thursday approved a revised version of its tax bill, which included restoring the adoption tax credit after protests by family advocate groups and other interests. The Senate’s bill, though, injects new drama into the debate.

HOLLYWOOD SEX ABUSE TASK FORCE: The sexual abuse problem in Hollywood has gotten so bad that the Los Angeles DA’s office has decided to form a special task force, whose sole purpose is to probe allegations of assault and harassment … Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced the team’s creation on Thursday as police continue to investigate claims made against some of the movie industry’s biggest names. The task force announcement comes as five women accused comedian Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct and the New York premiere of his upcoming movie, “I Love You, Daddy,” was canceled.

PROBING CLINTON CAMPAIGN CASH: “Here is Hillary Clinton literally controlling every operational aspect of the DNC… in 2015… so [Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)] didn’t really have a chance. They even moved the bank account of the DNC from Washington, where it had been for decades… to the same bank in New York where Hillary Clinton’s bank account was.” – Campaign finance law attorney Cleta Mitchell, on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” arguing that Hillary Clinton and her campaign should be investigated over whether they “willfully” misused tens of thousands of dollars while the DNC allowed them to control much of its apparatus. WATCH

TAX PLAN DEBATE: “It cannot be that it is more lucrative to not work and raise four kids with the government benefits that come with that than it is to take a job for $35,000 a year. That can’t be, and our tax code should not encourage that.” – Sen. Marco Rubio, on “America’s Newsroom,” on his desire that the tax reform plan double the per-child tax credit to $2,000 to help working class families. WATCH

Texas church, site of deadly shooting, to be demolished.

O.J. Simpson reportedly booted from Las Vegas hotel after drunken disturbance.

Florida dad fires gun to stop 17-year-old daughter’s attempted kidnappers, cops say.

ESPN to lay off 100 employees after Thanksgiving: Report.

GE’s big board likely to get smaller.

How 1-year Trump rally stacks up against other presidents.

Veterans Day: We honor the 20 million veterans with us today and the millions more in our past

‘Antifa’ jacket will go the way of puffy shirts and fidget spinners.

Tom Shillue: Attacking ‘toxic masculinity’ won’t stop sexual assault.

Magnum P.I. Higgins actor John Hillerman dies at 84.

Star Wars will get another trilogy of movies, a TV show scheduled for 2019.

Kathy Griffin faints during live show.

Mysterious object 13 times the size of Jupiter found.

Cranberries grab Thanksgiving spotlight, especially in Wisconsin.

Doughnut shop robbery suspect gives victims consolation crullers.

1969: Sesame Street premieres on National Educational Television (later PBS).

1954: The U.S. Marine Corps Memorial, depicting the raising of the American flag on Iwo Jima in 1945, is dedicated by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in Arlington, Virginia.

1775: U.S. Marines are organized under authority of the Continental Congress.

