FOX NEWS FIRST: Roy Moore hopes for boost from Trump rally; FBI director in hot seat

Developing now, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017:

Boost for Roy Moore? President Trump plans a rally in Pensacola, Fla., just days before a U.S. Senate election in neighboring Alabama

FBI Director Christopher Wray defends his agency against bias allegations amid Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe

Planned Parenthood faces a Justice Department investigation.

California firefighters battle ‘unprecedented’ wind gusts as wildfires destroy mobile homes and kill racehorses

Strong U.S. job gains anticipated in Labor Department’s November jobs report out today

THE LEAD STORY: President Trump won’t be in Alabama today, but embattled Senate candidate Roy Moore is hoping he will still get a boost from the president’s visit just a few miles away … Just days before voters go to the polls, Trump is set to headline his own campaign-style rally this evening just 25 miles away from the Alabama state line, in Pensacola, Fla., which shares a media market with Mobile, Ala. It’s an easy car drive for Trump-supporting Alabamians – the type of voters the scandal-plagued Moore needs to energize if he hopes to defeat Democrat Doug Jones in a tight race. Trump’s visit comes just days after the president officially endorsed Moore.

FBI BOSS GRILLED: FBI Director Christopher Wray faced heated questions Thursday from House Republicans concerned that top officials in his agency are “tainted by bias” in connection with both the 2016 Hillary Clinton email probe and ongoing Russia investigation … Lawmakers’ concerns were sparked by the revelation that FBI official Peter Strzok was removed from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe over the summer for allegedly exchanging anti-Trump texts with an FBI lawyer with whom he was romantically involved. Both worked at one time on the Mueller investigation. Strzok was also involved in the Clinton email investigation. Wray’s grilling came as yet another member of Mueller’s team, Jeannie Rhee, faced questions over potential bias after it was revealed that she used to represent ex-Obama aide Ben Rhodes and the Clinton Foundation. Rhee’s connection to Rhodes was first revealed on Fox News by Laura Ingraham on “The Ingraham Angle” Tuesday.

PLANNED PARENTHOOD UNDER THE MICROSCOPE: The Justice Department has launched a federal investigation into Planned Parenthood’s practices and the sale of fetal tissue … In a letter first obtained by Fox News, Justice Department Assistant Attorney General for Legislative Affairs Stephen Boyd formally requested unredacted documents from the Senate Judiciary Committee, the same panel that led the congressional probe into the women’s health organization. Fox News has learned that last month the FBI first requested the unredacted documents from the committee.

WILDFIRES SPREAD: A brush fire in Southern California fueled by gusty winds spread rapidly and destroyed dozens of mobile homes in a retirement community and killed racehorses at an elite training facility north of San Diego … The fire tore through the tightly packed Rancho Monserate Country Club community in the small city of Fallbrook, known for its avocado orchards and horse ranches. Still, hundreds of elite racing horses stabled at San Luis Rey Downs in San Diego County were set free in hopes that they would escape the flames.

NOVEMBER JOBS BOOM: U.S. job growth likely increased at a strong clip in November and wages rebounded, economists forecast before today’s anticipated jobs report … According to a Reuters survey of economists, the Labor Department’s closely watched employment report today will likely show that non-farm payrolls rose by 200,000 jobs last month after surging 261,000 in October. The job irregularities caused by recent hurricanes have faded, creating a portrait of a healthy economy that analysts say does not require the kind of fiscal stimulus that President Donald Trump is proposing.

‘DEEP STATE’ FBI?: “If that’s the case, the FBI has been co-opted and corrupted… beyond perhaps even the sorriest days of the FBI’s time when J. Edgar Hoover was wiretapping Martin Luther King.” – House Judiciary Committee Member Louie Gohmert, on “The Story with Martha MacCallum,” mulling the possibility that the FBI used the controversial Trump-Russia dossier to get a FISA warrant to wiretap him. WATCH

WHAT IF FRANKEN DOESN’T LEAVE?: “I’m not sure he’s even gonna leave. … Let’s say Roy Moore is elected and is seated without an ethics investigation and then Franken turns around and says, ‘Well listen, Moore is here. You’re gonna throw me out but you’re gonna keep Moore?'” – Political commentator Ben Shapiro, on “The Daily Briefing,” questioning whether Franken will follow through on his resignation if Roy Moore is elected to the Senate. WATCH

1987: President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev sign a treaty at the White House calling for destruction of intermediate-range nuclear missiles.

1980: John Lennon is shot to death outside his New York City apartment building by deranged fan Mark David Chapman.

1941: The United States enters World War II as Congress declares war on Imperial Japan, a day after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

