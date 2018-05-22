FOX NEWS FIRST: Republicans want 2nd special counsel for alleged DOJ, FBI misconduct; Trump-S. Korea leader meeting

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Tuesday, May 22, 2018

A group of congressional Republicans want a second special counsel to look into the decision to end the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s personal email server, alleged FISA abuse by the FBI and Justice Department and the progress of the Russia investigation under Robert Mueller

Top FBI and Justice Department officials have agreed to meet with congressional leaders and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and review highly classified information in the Russia investigation, the White House announced Monday

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley requests Justice Department documents on communications between former Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr and British spy Christopher Steele on the Trump-Russia dossier

President Trump will meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House Tuesday in preparation for his highly anticipated June 12 summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un

Voters will choose nominees in primaries in Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky and Texas on Tuesday

Authorities in Baltimore are looking for four ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects after a police officer was killed responding to a burglary

THE LEAD STORY – HOUSE REPUBLICANS SEEK SECOND SPECIAL COUNSEL: A group of congressional Republicans plans to introduce a resolution Tuesday calling for the appointment of a second special counsel to investigate alleged misconduct at the FBI and Justice Department … The resolution is backed by Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., the chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus as well as two of the group’s co-founders — Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla. Fox News has learned the 12-page resolution will ask a second special counsel to probe matters related to three topics: The ending of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s personal email server, the progress of the Trump-Russia investigation from its origins through the appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel, and abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) during the warrant application process.

TURNING UP THE HEAT ON RUSSIA PROBE: the White House announced that top FBI and Justice Department officials have agreed to meet with congressional leaders and review highly classified information in the Russia investigation the lawmakers have been seeking on the handling of the probe … The agreement came after President Trump demanded that the Justice Department investigate whether the FBI infiltrated his presidential campaign. It’s unclear exactly what the members will be allowed to review or if the Justice Department will be providing any documents to Congress. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump chief of staff John Kelly will broker the meeting between congressional leaders and the FBI, Justice Department and office of the Director of National Intelligence. She said the officials will “review highly classified and other information they have requested,” but did not provide additional detail.

DOSSIER DEALINGS: The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee asked the Justice Department Monday to turn over communications between former Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr, British spy Christopher Steele and others about the infamous anti-Trump dossier … In a letter to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, requested Ohr’s emails, phone logs, written notes and text messages. Grassley also asked the Justice Department to arrange for Ohr to be interviewed by Committee staff. Grassley wrote that he wants to know whether Ohr continued to pass information from Steele to others at the FBI after the bureau terminated the former MI6 man as a source for disclosing his relationship with the FBI to the media.

TRUMP’S PRE-SUMMIT HUDDLE: President Trump will meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in as part of his preparation for his scheduled June 12 summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un … Moon’s government delivered the initial invitation from Kim for a meeting, and South Korea has been pushing the U.S. toward a peaceful resolution to the nuclear crisis. North Korea threw a potential wrench in the plans last week, threatening to cancel over concerns about the U.S. push to see the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

PRIMARY TUESDAY: Four states will cast ballots Tuesday as the 2018 midterm elections take shape … Voters in Arkansas, Georgia and Kentucky hold primaries, while Texans settle several primary runoffs after their first round of voting in March.

BALTIMORE MANHUNT: A Baltimore County, Maryland police officer died Monday after responding to a possible burglary, and officials say four suspects — believed to be “armed and dangerous” — remain at large … Baltimore County Police Chief Terrence Sheridan said at a news conference Monday evening that around 2 p.m., a citizen dialed 911 to report a possible burglary with four suspects. The deceased officer, who has not yet been identified, responded to the scene in Perry Hall, where she was fatally injured. The four-year veteran of the force, whose life was “unfortunately cut short,” was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead at 2:50 p.m. Witnesses in the neighborhood reported hearing a pop sound and seeing the officer run over by a Jeep.

