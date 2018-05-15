FOX NEWS FIRST: NY Times accused of anti-Israel bias in Mideast violence coverage; Melania Trump health update

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Critics are accusing the New York Times of anti-Israel bias for its coverage of the Mideast violence that left at least 58 dead and over 1,300 wounded Monday as the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem opened

First lady Melania Trump is expected to remain hospitalized the rest of the week after undergoing a procedure to treat a begin kidney condition, White House officials said

Reps. Trey Gowdy and Devin Nunes are accusing the Justice Department of being behind anonymous attacks on a congressional investigator in the FISA abuse and Russia cases

There could be ‘personnel changes’ at the White House after an aide’s disparaging remarks about cancer-stricken Sen. John McCain were leaked to the press, Kellyanne Conway tells Fox News

Idaho, Nebraska, Oregon and Pennsylvania will hold primaries Tuesday as the Keystone State’s redrawn congressional map will be closely watched

Fantasy sports companies are looking to capitalize after the U.S. Supreme Court Monday struck down a federal anti-gambling law that barred all states but Nevada from allowing betting on most sporting events

THE LEAD STORY – PAPER OF DISTORTED RECORD? – Critics on social media accused the New York Times of anti-Israel bias in the newspaper’s reporting on riots in the Gaza Strip that left dozens of Palestinians dead Monday … At the height of the violence, the headline on the Times’ website read: “Israel Kills 58 and Injures Over 1,300 by Gunfire at Gaza Border.” On Monday evening, the slightly edited headline read: “Israeli Soldiers Kill Scores at Gaza Border; Thousands Hurt.” A subhead described “[a] mass attempt by Palestinians to cross the border fence” that “quickly turned violent, as Israeli soldiers responded with rifle fire.” An Israeli military spokesman said protesters carried out “concerted, coordinated” attacks on the border fence separating Gaza from Israel, causing “significant damage.” Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus also told the Associated Press that Hamas militants disguised as protesters tried to infiltrate, and there were at least three instances of armed Hamas gunmen trying to carry out attacks. The Times did not mention those claims until the 42nd paragraph of its main story Monday night. Some Twitter users accused the Times of ignoring the Hamas angle.

MELANIA ON THE MEND: First lady Melania Trump is expected to remain hospitalized for the rest of the week following a “long-planned” procedure to treat a benign kidney condition, White House officials said … Mrs. Trump had an embolization procedure Monday morning at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington, her staff said. President Trump visited her and tweeted that the procedure was “successful” and that she was in “good spirits.”

‘ERODING’ TRUST IN THE DOJ: Senior House Republicans Reps. Trey Gowdy and Devin Nunes are accusing the Justice Department of being behind “anonymous attacks” in the press targeting a House Intelligence Committee GOP staffer who helped author the committee’s well-publicized memo alleging surveillance abuse by the FBI and DOJ during the 2016 election. The same House staffer is also a driving force behind the latest Russia records standoff ... “I would have a lot more respect for DOJ or House committee Democrats if they would take out their frustrations on members of Congress, and leave staffers alone,” Gowdy, the Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee, told Fox News. “The members make the final decision and are responsible for them, not staffers.” Nunes and Gowdy were reacting to a weekend New York Times report that cited anonymous sources in detailing growing tension between the Justice Department and Gowdy and Nunes.

PRIMARY TUESDAY: Tuesday’s primary elections will begin to settle swing state Pennsylvania’s chaotic congressional landscape after a court fight ended with redrawn districts just three months ago … Pennsylvania primary voters will also decide the fate of President Trump’s pick for U.S. Senate. Idaho voters are set to pick their Republican gubernatorial nominee, while heavily Republican Nebraska and Democratic-leaning Oregon are also holding primaries Tuesday.

ATTEMPTING TO PLUG THE LEAKS: Kellyanne Conway said there will likely be changes at the White House after an aide made a disparaging comment about ailing Sen. John McCain that was leaked to the media … During a private discussion about CIA nominee Gina Haspel, aide Kelly Riddell Sadler said not to be concerned about McCain’s possible “nay'” vote because “he’s dying anyway.” The conversation was leaked to the press, and Sadler received a barrage of criticism, including from McCain’s wife, Cindy. Conway, the counselor to President Trump blasted the leaker or leakers, telling “The Story with Martha MacCallum” that all White House employees serve “at the pleasure of the president” and should conduct themselves accordingly. Trump called West Wing leakers “traitors and cowards” and said in a tweet that the “leaks coming out of the White House are a massive over exaggeration put out by the Fake News Media in order to make us look as bad as possible.”

FANTASY SPORTS COMPANIES LOOKING TO CASH IN: It’s not just sports fans celebrating the Supreme Court decision to allow states to legalize sports gambling as fantasy brands DraftKings and FanDuel look to cash in on the ruling ... Matt Kalish, co-founder of DraftKings, the Boston-based fantasy sports company, told Fox Business earlier this month that it has been developing a sports-betting platform since 2017. “We’ve been working on our readiness for something like this, and it’s certainly something that we will offer whenever it’s available in the U.S.,” Kalish said. Kalish, who is now chief revenue officer at DraftKings, said the company already has a technology platform in place that can help it transform easily into a sportsbook.

A MESSAGE FROM CHARLES KRAUTHAMMER: “The worst now appears to be behind me, and I’m finally getting back on track with the rehab schedule that will eventually get me home.” – Syndicated columnist and longtime Fox News contributor Charles Krauthammer, on “Special Report,” responding to the concerns voiced by many viewers over his extended absence via email read by Bret Baier. WATCH

THE TRUTH ABOUT POLITICAL DISHONESTY: “Bloomie thinks words from Trump are deadlier than deeds from terrorists. What do you think his number one [post-9/11] concern was: fibs or terror?” – Greg Gutfeld, on “The Five,” slamming former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg for telling a college commencement audience that the “greatest threat to American democracy” is political dishonesty. WATCH

Trump’s rising approval rating scrambles Dems’ midterm strategy.

Former Sen. Harry Reid undergoes surgery for pancreatic cancer.

Prosecutors drop invasion-of-privacy case against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, plan to re-file charge.

NRA must publicly name plaintiffs fighting anti-gun law, despite high risk of ‘harassment,’ judge rules.

Seattle approves ‘head tax’ on large businesses despite Amazon’s opposition.

PHOTOS: 10 children rescued from ‘horrible living conditions’ in California, parents arrested, cops announce.

Report: Meghan Markle’s father not attending royal wedding after heart attack, staged paparazzi photos.

Meghan Markle’s half-sister takes the blame for staged paparazzi photos of dad.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding: Everything you need to know.

CBS fights back, sues Redstone family to stop Viacom merger.

FDA declares nationwide EpiPen shortage: Trump administration taking action.

21 percent of Americans have no retirement savings at all.

Should you consider an IRA for your high school or college graduate?

Cal Thomas: Hillary Clinton and the bitterness tour.

Paul Winfree: Why are 28 million able-bodied adults on Medicaid? Expanded work requirements could help fix that.

Douglas Schoen: Trump’s drug pricing reform aims to keep what works and fix what doesn’t — good for him.

‘Superman’ star Margot Kidder dead at 69.

Tim Allen shares first teaser for ‘Last Man Standing’ Season 7.

Marvel Studios says Ms. Marvel movie, featuring Muslim superhero, ‘definitely sort of in the works.’

‘NCIS’ actress Pauley Perrette claims she left the show over ‘multiple physical assaults.’

Faces of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry printed on swimsuits.

‘Lost’ asteroid the size of the Statue of Liberty to buzz by Earth Tuesday.

Mysterious 20-foot sea creature covered in shaggy hair washes up on Philippines beach.

2013: Under mounting pressure, President Barack Obama releases a trove of documents related to the Benghazi attack and forces out the top official at the Internal Revenue Service following revelations the agency had targeted conservative political groups.

1972: Alabama Gov. George C. Wallace is shot and left paralyzed while campaigning for president in Laurel, Md. by Arthur H. Bremer, who would serve 35 years for attempted murder.

1928: Mickey Mouse makes his debut in the silent animated short “Plane Crazy.”

