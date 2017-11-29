FOX NEWS FIRST: North Korea missile launch puts U.S. mainland in crosshairs; Florida serial killer caught?

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017:

North Korea’s latest missile launch puts the entire U.S. mainland in its crosshairs, state television claims

Michigan Democrat John Conyers faces new calls to resign after more sex allegations surface

New Clinton email claims prompt President Trump’s call for a “deep state” investigation

Tampa’s serial killer may have been captured as police make arrest at a local McDonald’s

Vegas gunman used to own unit at site of Tuesday shooting in Reno, report says

THE LEAD STORY: The latest intercontinental ballistic missile launched by North Korea is “significantly more” powerful than the previous ICBM and puts the entire United States mainland in its crosshairs, state television said … North Korea has now test-launched three intercontinental ballistic missiles in its history. Tuesday’s launch was the first since the rogue nation fired an intermediate range missile in September. The latest missile flew 1,000 miles higher than during the first ICBM launch in July. President Trump vowed to “take care of ” the latest North Korea threat and pointed to the missile launch to generate support for avoiding a potential government shutdown.

PRESSURE ON CONYERS TO RESIGN: U.S. Rep. John Conyers is faces new pressure from fellow Democrats to resign as more allegations of sexual misconduct surface ... U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., was the second Democratic lawmaker to call on Conyers to step down after his former deputy chief of staff alleged Conyers made unwanted advances toward her. Jayapal said in a statement that while she had looked up to Conyers for decades, “I believe these women, I see the pattern and there is only one conclusion – Mr. Conyers must resign.” Jayapal joined Rep. Kathleen Rice, D-N.Y., as the only two lawmakers who have said Conyers should resign from Congress. Meanwhile, the 88-year-old congressman missed two roll call votes in the House on Tuesday evening and was photographed by a passenger boarding a Delta Airlines flight to Detroit.

TRUMP SEEKS ‘DEEP STATE’ PROBE: President Trump called for a closer look into a former intelligence committee watchdog’s claims to Fox News that Hillary Clinton’s campaign had a “strategic coordination” with the State Department to play down the presence of classified information on her private email server … “Charles McCullough, the respected [former] Intel Comm Inspector General, said the public was misled on Crooked Hillary Emails,” Trump tweeted. “‘Emails endangered National Security.’ Why aren’t our Deep State authorities looking at this? Rigged & corrupt?” In an exclusive interview with Fox News, former Intelligence Community Inspector General Charles McCullough III said he suffered “personal blowback” over his pursuit of the email investigation. McCullough claimed the Clinton campaign put out word that he would be fired if the Democratic nominee won last year’s presidential election.

‘SERIAL KILLER’ IN CUSTODY?: Authorities in Tampa, Fla. said they have arrested a suspect in four killings that sent chills through the Seminole Heights community and sparked fears of a serial killer … Howell Donaldson III, 24, was arrested at a McDonald’s restaurant in Ybor City, based on a tip given to police, Tampa’s FOX 13 reported. He will face murder charges in connection with all four killings, police said, adding that they believe Donaldson acted alone.

VEGAS, RENO SHOOTINGS LINKED?: The Las Vegas gunman who killed 58 people in October previously owned a unit at a Reno high-rise condominium that was the site of a separate active shooting Tuesday, the Associated Press reported … Police said there were no reports of injuries in the Reno shooting, in which a gunman allegedly fired shots from the eighth floor of the Montage condominium. Stephen Paddock, the Las Vegas gunman who opened fire Oct. 1 from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino onto an outdoor concert below, owned a unit at the Montage. Records show he sold the property in December 2016. Tuesday’s gunman, who was killed by police, was not immediately identified by Reno police.

BYE-BYE, KEITH: “He came, he screamed, he soiled his diapers, then he left.” – Greg Gutfeld, on ‘The Five,” on ex-MSNBC host Keith Olbermann announcing his retirement from “media commentary in all venues.” WATCH

OBSTRUCTIONIST – AND ABSENT – DEMOCRATS: “The Democratic Party has been reduced to carrying around a stop sign. Their keyword is resistance” – Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump, on “Hannity,” blasting the absence of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi from a bipartisan White House meeting on stopping a government shutdown. WATCH

2001: George Harrison, the “Quiet Beatle,” dies in Los Angeles at age 58 following a battle with cancer.

1961: Enos the chimp is launched from Cape Canaveral aboard the Mercury-Atlas 5 spacecraft, which orbited Earth twice before returning.

1890: The first Army-Navy football game is played at West Point, N.Y..

