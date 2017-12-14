FOX NEWS FIRST: New revelations about anti-Trump texts as Deputy AG faces hot seat on FBI, Russia probe

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017:

Watchdog group reveals how FBI agents’ anti-Trump texts came to light – while Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein gets grilled on Capitol Hill

Republican Roy Moore posts a YouTube video, refusing to concede defeat in Alabama’s Senate election

Congressional Republicans reach a deal on tax reform, clearing the way for a final vote

Tavis Smiley rips PBS after network suspends distribution of his show following allegations of sexual misconduct

THE LEAD STORY: The anti-Trump texts between two former members of Robert Mueller’s team investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election first surfaced after a Justice Department watchdog requested messages from the government-issued phones of several FBI employees involved in the Hillary Clinton email investigation … Peter Strzok, a former deputy to the assistant director for counterintelligence at the FBI, played a key role in the email probe, changing former FBI Director James Comey’s early draft language about Clinton’s actions from “grossly negligent” to “extremely careless” and conducting the FBI interview of Clinton over the July 4 weekend in 2016. According to DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz, “politically oriented” text messages between Strzok and Lisa Page were found in his office’s initial search. That led to the watchdog requesting all messages between the two through the end of November 2016. Those messages were produced by the FBI on July 20 of this year and Mueller and Rosenstein were informed about them a week later, on July 27.

NOT GIVING UP: Republican Roy Moore is still not conceding defeat after Democrat Doug Jones claimed victory in Alabama’s special election for a U.S. Senate seat … In a video posted to YouTube on Wednesday night, Moore says his campaign is still waiting for the election results to be certified by the Alabama secretary of state. Moore notes that military and provisional ballots remained to be counted, and laments that the race was “tainted by over $50 million from outside groups who want to retain power and their corrupt ideology.” Election results showed that Jones defeated Moore by 49.9 percent to 48.4 percent.

TAX CUTS FOR CHRISTMAS?: House and Senate GOP leaders have forged an agreement on a sweeping overhaul of the nation’s tax laws, paving the way for final votes next week to slash taxes for businesses, give many Americans modest cuts and deliver President Trump’s first major legislative accomplishment … Top GOP aides, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said lawmakers had reached an agreement in principle on the final package. The broad parameters of the deal call for cutting the top tax rate for the wealthy from 39.6 percent to 37 percent, slashing the corporate rate to 21 percent and allowing homeowners to deduct interest on the first $750,000 of a new mortgage. One congressional aide said the deal was contingent on whether late changes to the bill still complied with budget rules adopted by both the House and the Senate.

‘BIASED AND SLOPPY’: Tavis Smiley, the longtime talk show host, blasted PBS for its “so-called investigation” into his alleged sexual misconduct … Smiley, whose nightly program has aired on PBS since 2004, flatly denied PBS’s accusations that he had behaved inappropriately in the workplace. Variety reported that the allegations involved sexual misconduct with co-workers. Smiley said on Facebook he had “never groped, coerced, or exposed myself inappropriately to any workplace colleague in my entire broadcast career, covering 6 networks over 30 years,” adding for emphasis: “Never. Ever. Never.”

ACROSS THE NATION

Kentucky State Rep. Dan Johnson commits suicide after sexual assault accusations emerge, officials say.

Report: Omarosa ‘physically dragged’ from White House grounds.

Bill banning Down syndrome abortions passes in Ohio.

#OnThisDay

2012: Adam Lanza shoots and kills 20 children and 6 adults at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

1939: The Soviet Union is expelled from the League of Nations for making aggressive demands of Finland.

1911: Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen and his team become the first men to reach the South Pole.

