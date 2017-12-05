FOX NEWS FIRST: Mueller Russia probe has credibility problem; Gay wedding cake showdown in Supreme Court

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

New revelations about FBI agent cast doubt on special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia’s probe

New sex allegations against Rep. John Conyers as he prepares to make announcement today

The RNC resumes support of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore

Supreme Court to hear arguments on gay wedding cake controversy

Congress moves closer to final tax bill with House vote

THE LEAD STORY: Revelations about anti-Trump views of an FBI agent who played a key role in Michael Flynn’s questioning and in the Hillary Clinton email probe has cast doubt on the credibility of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe and the integrity of agency … Peter Strzok, who was removed from Mueller’s investigation because he sent anti-Trump messages to a colleague, oversaw the FBI’s interviews with ousted National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, Fox News confirmed. Strzok, a former deputy to the assistant director for counterintelligence at the FBI, also changed former FBI Director James Comey’s early draft language about Hillary Clinton’s actions regarding her private email server from “grossly negligent” to “extremely careless,” Fox News confirmed. The language being edited was important because classified material that’s been mishandled for “gross negligence” calls for criminal consequences, analysts point out. Strzok is under review by the Justice Department’s Office of Inspector General for the role he played in the Clinton email investigation. The reports about Strzok prompted President Trump to suggest over the weekend that the handling and closure of the Clinton email probe without criminal charges allegedly was driven by partisan politics.

MOMENT OF TRUTH FOR CONYERS?: Another woman has accused embattled Rep. John Conyers of sexual misconduct as he is expected to make an announcement about his political future today … Elisa Grubbs, who says she worked for Conyers for more than a decade, reportedly said in an affidavit that he slid his hand up her skirt and rubbed her thighs while she was sitting next to him in the front row of a church. Grubbs is the cousin of another accuser, Marion Brown, who reached a confidential settlement with Conyers over sexual harassment allegations. The new allegations emerged as Conyers, 88, is expected to speak on a Detroit radio show today about his political future, according to his attorney, Arnold Reed. Conyers is the longest-serving current House member and has already stepped aside from his position as ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

MOORE BACKING: The Republican National Committee is once again supporting embattled Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore after President Trump formally endorsed him, a senior RNC official told Fox News … Despite losing the backing of many top Republicans, Moore was praised by Trump who said that Republicans would need his vote “on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more.” The RNC’s reversal comes three weeks after it announced it had severed its fundraising ties to Moore following allegations that he’d molested two teenagers when he was in his 30s.

GAY RIGHTS VERSUS RELIGION IN HIGH COURT: The encounter between a same-sex couple and a Colorado baker lasted just a few seconds — but the legal, political and social impact could extend for decades after the Supreme Court takes up their case today … The justices will hear oral arguments in perhaps the most closely watched appeal so far this term, pitting religious conviction against anti-discrimination laws. At issue is a July 2012 encounter, when Charlie Craig and David Mullins of Denver visited Masterpiece Cakeshop to buy a custom-made wedding cake. Owner Jack Phillips refused his services when told it was for a same-sex couple. A state civil rights commission sanctioned Phillips after a formal complaint from the gay couple.

ANOTHER STEP CLOSER TO TAX REFORM: The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives has voted to go to conference on tax legislation with the Senate, moving Congress another step closer to a final bill ... The House voted 222-192 to go to conference with the Senate, setting up formal negotiations on the legislation that could take weeks to complete. Seven Republicans voted “no.” The Republican-led Senate was expected to hold a similar conference vote later this week.

