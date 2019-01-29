FOX NEWS FIRST: Kamala Harris wants to take away your health plan; Roger Stone: Mueller wants to silence me

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.



KAMALA HARRIS IS COMING AFTER YOUR HEALTH PLAN: Democratic 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., raised eyebrows Monday at a town hall when she vowed to eliminate all private health care insurance for approximately 150 million Americans if she is elected president … Asked by CNN host Jake Tapper if people who like their current health care insurance could keep it under her “Medicare for All” plan, Harris, D-Calif., indicated they could not — but that, in turn, they would experience health care without any delays. Her statements appeared to be a full-throated call for single-payer health insurance, as opposed to merely expanding Medicare, and a dramatic embrace of the kind of proposals advocated by Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders.

ROGER STONE: MUELLER WANTS TO SILENCE ME – In an exclusive interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, embattled former Trump adviser Roger Stone said Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s indictment was meant to silence him for his support of President Trump … Stone also believes Mueller’s indictment was part of larger plan to charge both Trump and Vice President pence with Russian collusion and get them out of office. ““Look, I honestly believe that they’re going to try to charge the president and the vice president with some hopped-up frame of Russian collusion,” Stone said Monday night on “Hannity.” “That way they can make [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi president. She can make Hillary Clinton vice president and then step aside. It’s a nightmare but I think that’s what they have in mind.”

Stone’s allegations come as Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker announced Mueller’s Russia investigation is “close to being completed.” Stone was taken into custody last Friday and indicted on charges of obstruction, making false statements and witness tampering. He will be arraigned on Tuesday.

BOLTON’S NOTES CAUSE STIR: National Security Adviser John Bolton may have inadvertently revealed a potential next move by the Trump administration in the Venezuela crisis when photographers captured a note on a legal pad that read: “5,000 troops to Colombia”… Bolton was holding the legal pad in full view of the White House press corps while he and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced the imposition of sanctions on Venezuela’s state-owned oil company PDVSA, a move aimed at increasing the pressure on disputed president Nicolas Maduro to step aside in favor of opposition leader Juan Guaido.

Sources tell Fox News that the White House is considering pre-positioning U.S. forces in Venezuela’s western neighbor in case they are needed. However, the sources said that no such move is imminent. The National Security Council declined to comment on the note, while the Pentagon referred questions to Bolton.

DOJ CHARGES CHINESE TECH GIANT WITH FRAUD: China’s government is calling on Washington to “stop the unreasonable crackdown” on Huawei after the Justice Department on Monday charged the tech giant with 13 felonies, including fraud … The 13-count indictment against Huawei, the world’s biggest supplier of network gear used by phone and internet companies, was unsealed Monday in New York. It charged Huawei, two of its affiliates and a top executive at the company, Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested in Canada last month and is facing extradition to the U.S. A formal extradition request is expected to be filed by Tuesday, according to acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker.

The charges include bank fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. A separate case filed in Washington state charges Huawei with stealing trade secrets from T-Mobile. The indictments come as as trade talks between China and the U.S. are scheduled for this week.

FIVE POLICE OFFICERS ON THE MEND: Five Houston police officers were shot Monday while serving a search warrant at the home of suspected drug dealers … Two suspects were shot and killed in the exchange with police. Two officers remain in critical condition at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston with gunshot wounds to the neck. Two other officers remain hospitalized in good condition. The fifth officer was released Monday night after being treated for a gunshot wound to the shoulder, officials tweeted.

‘THIS IS WHAT PUTIN DOES’ – “The CNN camera [at the scene of the arrest] is going to serve Roger Stone better than the Mueller team. Look what we were able to witness.” – Michael Caputo, former Trump campaign adviser and longtime associate of Roger Stone , on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” arguing that Robert Mueller’s raid of Stone’s home was a show of force reminiscent of Russia’s tactics. WATCH

Pelosi invites Trump to give State of the Union address on February 5.

Washington Post reporter calls Trump supporters ‘rubes’ on podcast.

Trump slams ‘Da Nang Dick’ Blumenthal, questions why he’s on Senate Judiciary after Vietnam scandal.

China warnings from top U.S. companies ripple through Wall Street.

How Elizabeth Warren’s ‘ultra-millionaire tax’ would affect the wealthy.

Military to get ‘Made in America’ training sneakers.

Tax refunds: What to know in 2019.

U.S. economy grows while the rest of the world slows: Mohamed El-Erian.

