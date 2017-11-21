FOX NEWS FIRST: Judge blocks Trump sanctuary city order; Charlie Rose faces uncertain future after sex scandal

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017:

Federal judge blocks President Trump’s executive order cracking down on sanctuary cities.

Veteran journalist Charlie Rose faces uncertain future after CBS and PBS suspend him following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct

Massive manhunt in killing of Border Patrol agent

Democrats in disarray after series of sex scandals

The Justice Department sues AT&T to stop its $85 billion Time Warner deal

THE LEAD STORY: A federal judge in California has permanently blocked President Trump’s executive order to withhold federal funding from sanctuary cities that do not cooperate with U.S. immigration authorities … U.S. District Court Judge William Orrick ruled that the White House does not have the authority to impose new conditions on spending already approved by Congress. The latest decision is in line with the argument Orrick made in April that temporarily halted the administration’s attempt to crack down on sanctuary cities, prompting an appeal. The judge’s ruling came after two California counties, San Francisco and Santa Clara, filed lawsuits against the Trump administration.

CHARLIE ROSE ACCUSED: Charlie Rose faces an uncertain future while CBS and PBS reel after eight women accuse the legendary journalist of sexual misconduct … The 75-year-old “CBS This Morning” co-host and longtime PBS star said in a statement, “I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed.” CBS and PBS both suspended Rose and PBS halted production of his show. Powerful and influential men have been facing allegations of sexual misconduct on a regular basis since disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was outed as a sexual predator with a pair of bombshell reports in The New York Times and New Yorker in October. High-profile media members such as New York Times reporter Glenn Thrush and Mark Halperin have joined celebrities such as Kevin Spacey, Louis C.K. and a handful of politicians accused of sexual misconduct in recent weeks.

SEARCH FOR SUSPECTS: Authorities have launched an intense manhunt for suspects in the killing of a Border Patrol agent … Illegal immigrants appeared to have “ambushed” two U.S. Border Patrol agents near the Texas border with Mexico and bashed their heads with blunt objects — possibly rocks — killing one agent and sending another to a hospital in serious condition Sunday, a National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) official told Fox News.Rogelio Martinez, 36, was killed and another agent, who has not been identified, was injured while they were patrolling the Big Bend Sector, leading authorities to scour West Texas for the attackers, officials said. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has offered a reward of up to $20,000 “for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible” for the attack.

DEMS ON DEFENSIVE: Democrats are on the defensive as s eries of sexual misconduct have rockled the party and forced a revisit of ghosts of Bill Clinton’s past … Suddenly, longtime Clinton loyalists like Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand are abandoning them, out of politcal expediency. The sexual misconduct allegations continued Monday. California Assembly Majority Whip Raul Bocanegra scrapped his re-election campaign and announced his resignation amid growing sexual harassment allegations. In addition, a second woman came forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Sen. Al Franken.

AN EPIC COURTROOM BATTLE COMING: The Justice Department is suing AT&T to stop its $85 billion purchase of Time Warner, setting up a potentially titanic legal battle … The DOJ’s antitrust chief, Makan Delrahim, said that a combined AT&T-Time Warner would “greatly harm American consumers” by hiking television bills and hampering innovation, particularly in online television service. The DOJ said AT&T would be able to charge rival distributors such as cable companies “hundreds of millions of dollars more per year” for Time Warner’s programming — payments that would ultimately get passed down to consumers through their cable bills. AT&T said it is confident a federal court will reject the Justice Department’s challenge. The company’s general counsel, David McAtee, said the suit was “a radical and inexplicable departure from decades of antitrust precedent.”

AS SEEN ON FOX NEWS

CLINTON COMEUPPANCE: “This is not ancient history. You’re going to have all these liberal wheedlers [asking] why are we talking about Bill Clinton. … [The Clintons] are the godparents of victim-shaming smear tactics.” – Michelle Malkin, on “Hannity,” sounding off on the Clinton family being “protected” by the mainstream media for decades until a recent series of sexual misconduct allegations against fellow liberals surfaced. WATCH

THE LAST STRAW?: “His family deserves justice. This should never be happening in the United States.” – Laura Ingraham, on “The Ingraham Angle,” saying the murder of U.S. Customs & Border Patrol Agent Rogelio Martinez “better be the final straw for members of Congress” to take action on President Trump’s proposed wall and meaningful border security legislation. WATCH

ACROSS THE NATION

UC Berkeley professor’s ‘slaughterbots’ video on killer drones goes viral.

Wife of Raiders’ head coach says Trump’s tweets on NFL makes her regret early support, reports say.

Exclusive: Lawmakers call on Trump administration to outlaw Muslim Brotherhood with new strategy.

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

A Black Friday road map for shoppers.

U.S. growth forecasts are on the rise.

NFL is dead in red states as anthem protests hurt football.

NEW IN FOX NEWS OPINION

Lena Dunham embodies the myth of white liberal ‘tolerance.’

Charles Manson — America’s poster child for our fascination with evil and fear.

Elephant trophies? Seriously? This is what Washington is spending its time on?

HOLLYWOOD SQUARED

Seth Meyers in final talks to host the 2018 Golden Globes.

Beyonce topples Taylor Swift as the highest-paid female musician of 2017.

Kevin Spacey accuser’s mother says eight people have come to her with more stories.

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?

Black Friday’s biggest deals and savings.

Wild conspiracy theory claims that Apollo moon landing was ‘faked.’

Rare ‘Dracula’ poster sells for $525,800 at auction.

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Fox News contributor Ted Williams follows authorities as they continue their manhunt for a possible serial killer that may be linked to four killings in Tampa, Fla.; Dr. Oz details how the Fair Trade Commission crushed a fake ad scammer who targeted him; plus, Black Friday shopping tips and deals.

Tucker Carlson Tonight, 8 p.m. ET: Inside Judicial Watch’s Freedom of Information Act request filed for documents relating to the Podesta Group.

Hannity, 9 p.m. ET: Newt Gingrich will sound off series of scandals rocking Democrats and the future of the party.

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Mick Mulvaney, director of the Office of Management and Budget, on potential compromises in the GOP tax bill; Rep. Lee Zeldin discusses what it would take for him to support the GOP tax reform bill.

Varney & Co., 9 a.m. ET: Former interim DNC Chair Donna Brazile discusses her controversial new book, recent scandals rocking Democrats and the rehashing of Bill Clinton’s sex scandals; Henrik Fisker, Fisker Inc Chairman and CEO on why solid-state batteries are a ‘breakthrough’ for electric cars; Martin Truex Jr. reflects on winning the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series title

Cavuto: Coast to Coast, Noon ET: Rep. Darrell Issa addresses his concerns about the GOP tax cut bill.

On Fox News Radio:

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET to Noon ET: Allen West on Trump declaring North Korea a state sponsor of terror; former congressman Jason Chaffetz takes on sexual misconduct in Congress; EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt discusses new challenges for the Keystone XL Pipeline

Check out the Fox News Rundown! Fox News Radio’s new long-form podcast features insights from top newsmakers, along with reporters and contributors from across all Fox News Channel platforms. All episodes of this podcast can be found at: www.foxnewsrundown.com. Want it sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

#OnThisDay

2012: Democratic Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. of Illinois quietly resigns in a letter in which he acknowledges an ongoing federal investigation. (Jackson would eventually be sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for illegally spending campaign money.)

1992: Sen. Bob Packwood, R-Ore., issues an apology but refused to discuss allegations that he’d made unwelcome sexual advances toward ten women over the years. (Faced with a threat of expulsion, Packwood ended up resigning from the Senate in 1995.)

1934: The Cole Porter musical, “Anything Goes,” starring Ethel Merman as Reno Sweeney, opens on Broadway.