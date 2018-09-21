FOX NEWS FIRST: Hearing in limbo as Kavanaugh's accuser sets her terms; Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen meets with Mueller

Welcome to FOX News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Friday, Sept. 21, 2018

Lawyers for the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault have laid out the terms under which she would agree to sit down for a Senate interview. However, it remains unclear whether a hearing scheduled for Monday will still take place

President Trump, in an exclusive interview with FOX News’ Sean Hannity, says Kavanaugh accuser Christine Ford should be allowed to tell her story to the Senate, but that Kavanaugh’s confirmation vote can’t be delayed much longer

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen has met with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators several times, according to a report. Meanwhile, there is progress in negotiations for a potential Mueller interview with President Trump, FOX News has learned

Trump dossier researcher Nellie Ohr has refused requests to testify before lawmakers, and Republicans are considering ways to force her testimony, sources tell FOX News

All eyes will be on Wall Street on Friday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 closed at new all-time highs on Thursday

THE LEAD STORY – KAVANAUGH’S ACCUSER OUTLINES HER TERMS: Christine Blasey Ford’s legal team has asked the Senate Judiciary Committee to agree to certain terms before she sits down for a potential interview over her accusation that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her decades ago … Among the terms: Only members of the committee — no lawyers — can question her; Kavanaugh cannot be in the room at the time; and Kavanaugh should be questioned first, before he has the opportunity to hear Ford’s testimony.

The requests, some of which appeared to be negotiable, capped a whirlwind day of back-and-forth statements on Thursday. Ford’s lawyers told the Senate Judiciary Committee that she was open to testifying next week, but that it was “not possible” for Ford to testify at a hearing scheduled for Monday by Senate Republicans. They reiterated that she had a “strong preference” for an FBI probe beforehand.

PRESIDENT TRUMP WEIGHS IN: President Trump on Thursday night told FOX News he thinks Brett Kavanaugh is “an outstanding person” who deserves a vote on his Supreme Court nomination, adding: “I don’t think you can delay it any longer” … The president’s remarks came during an interview with Sean Hannity ahead of a “Make America Great Again” rally in Las Vegas, where Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., is up for re-election. Trump added that Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, should be given an opportunity to “have her say and let’s see how it all works out.” But Trump noted that “they’ve delayed it a week. And they have to get on with it.”

TRUMP’S ‘FIXER’ JOINS RUSSIA ‘WITCH HUNT’: Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former longtime lawyer, has met with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators several times, including within the last month, the Wall Street Journal reports … Mueller’s investigators asked Cohen about Trump’s business dealings with Russia, sources told the Journal. Last month, Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance law violations in arranging hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal “at the direction” of then-candidate Trump. Both Daniels and McDougal say they had extramarital affairs with Trump, a claim the president denies. Trump has said he would consider a Mueller probe of his business dealings a red line, telling the New York Times last year: “I think that’s a violation.”

The Wall Street Journal’s report comes amid new optimism over the prospect of a potential Mueller interview with Trump. President Trump’s legal counsel is “pleased with the progress being made” in talks with Mueller about a possible interview, a source familiar with the process told FOX News on Thursday. Any interview of Trump is unlikely to take place before the November midterm elections, the source said.

HOSTILE TRUMP DOSSIER WITNESSES: Nellie Ohr, who worked as a contractor for the firm behind the anti-Trump dossier and whose Justice Department husband became a backchannel for passing along that information, has refused multiple requests to appear voluntarily before House committees, Fox News has learned … Former FBI general counsel James Baker also has refused similar requests. With lawmakers unable to secure a commitment to appear from Nellie Ohr or Baker, a Republican House Judiciary Committee aide indicated subpoenas are an option to “compel” their testimony.

Investigators want to hear specifically from Nellie Ohr, as she worked as a contractor for the opposition research firm Fusion GPS, which was behind the dossier, and did Russia research. Congressional Republicans argue that the dossier was improperly used to help secure a surveillance warrant for then-Trump campaign aide Carter Page. The House Judiciary and Oversight committees have spoken to numerous other witnesses, including Nellie’s husband Bruce Ohr, as part of their joint investigation into actions taken by DOJ during the Hillary Clinton email and Russia investigations.

WALL STREET RED HOT UNDER TRUMP: Wall Street will be closely watched Friday after the Dow and S&P 500 set new all-time highs Thursday ... Investors waved off the tit-for-tat exchange of newly imposed trade tariffs placed on U.S. and Chinese goods and focused on the latest, positive economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 251.22 points, or 0.95 percent, to 26,656.98 — marking the Dow’s 100th record close since the election of President Trump and its first since January. The broader S&P 500 jumped 22.8 points to 2,930.75. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 78.19 points to 8,028.23. Economic data released Thursday included a reading on weekly jobless claims. The number of Americans filing for first-time jobless claims fell to 201,000 in the prior week, well below the 210,000 estimate.

__________________________________________________________

Consider yourself an Influencer? Become a trusted adviser in our FOX News community and help guide our brand’s future. Click here to find out how.

Members of FOX News Influencers:

Have the opportunity to be heard

Be part of a special network of peers

Get to influence new ideas and initiatives

Receive updates on what we’ve learned and how your input has made impact

Fill out our qualification survey and join us. Thank you for your continued support in our company’s growth.

__________________________________________________________

AS SEEN ON FOX NEWS

‘NEWSPAPER OF RECORD’ NO MORE: “We’re stopping stories every day that aren’t truthful. I hadn’t even taken the job when these curtains were being picked up.” – U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, in an exclusive interview on “The Story with Martha MacCallum,” saying the New York Times knew the truth about the purchase of curtains in Haley’s official New York City residence but published its infamous story anyway. WATCH

TRENDING

Cleveland wins for the first time in two years! Browns fans get free beer.

Cargill recalls more than 132,000 lbs. of beef possibly contaminated with E. coli, USDA says.

PHOTO: Raccoon breaks into Florida woman’s home – and is frozen with fear.

THE SWAMP

Trump, Japan’s Abe to hold summit in New York City next week.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims Puerto Rico is still a ‘colony’ that ‘deserves real self-determination.’

Nevada Senate race between Heller, Rosen is one Democrats hope to flip: A look at the candidates.

ACROSS THE NATION

Millionaire murder suspect eludes capture, so cops launch ‘true crime’ podcast.

Gunmaker on the run has rented Taipei apartment, reports say.

Former U.S. Olympian indicted on first-degree murder, child abuse in 2016 case.

Woman in famous 9/11 picture employs same photographer for her wedding.

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

Walmart warns Trump tariffs may force higher prices – report.

NFL’s most valuable franchise revealed.

You can now freeze your credit for free: What to know.

Tennis great Billie Jean King, partner join Los Angeles Dodgers ownership group.

Wells Fargo plans to slash headcount in the next three years.

ESPN’s streaming service reaches milestone — but there’s a catch.

FOX NEWS OPINION

Newt Gingrich: Texas offers a blueprint for a red wave election in November.

Chuck DeVore: America, don’t be like California – misery loves company.

Todd Starnes: School faces attack over post-game prayer for coach’s daughter.

HOLLYWOOD SQUARED

Chelsea Handler says Clarence Thomas is ‘sexual predator,’ mocks GOP.

Carrie Underwood breaks down in tears while receiving star on Hollywood Walk of Fame.

‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ says he’s joining manhunt for man who allegedly threatened Trump.

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?

‘Game of Thrones’ altar discovered at ancient Maya temple, reveals its secrets.

Angry mutant green crabs are destroying everything in their path.

Thousands of bees swarm Texas Walmart store.

STAY TUNED

FOX Nation is coming! – Sign up now and find out about its exciting launch!

On Facebook:

Check out ‘FOX News Update,’ our new Facebook-exclusive news program!

On FOX News:

FOX & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Wall Street Journal columnist Kimberley Strassel explains how Republicans can win in November. Other special guests include: Diamond & Silk; Dan Bongino; Alan Dershowitz; the legendary Wayne Newton.

Special Report, 6 p.m. ET: Special guest: Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council.

On FOX Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Alan Dershowitz; U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas; Hugo Gurdon, Washington Examiner editorial director.

Varney & Co., 9 a.m. ET: Kayleigh McEnany, RNC spokeswoman; U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita, R-Ind; Gregg Smith, Evolution Corporate Advisors founder; U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.

Cavuto: Coast to Coast, Noon ET: Robert Charles, former assistant secretary of state under President George W. Bush.

The Intelligence Report, 2 p.m. ET: Scott Martin, Kingsview Asset Management chief investment officer; James Freeman, GOP strategist; Ned Ryun, founder and CEO of American Majority; Heather Zumarraga, vice president of Vision 4 Fund Distributors.

Countdown to the Closing Bell, 3 p.m. ET: Frank Lavin, Export Now chairman and CEO; Natalie English, Wilmington Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.

On FOX News Radio:

The FOX News Rundown podcast: Attorney Kristen Silverberg worked with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in the White House under President George W. Bush and joins the podcast to talk about the sexual assault allegation against her former colleague and his character. Plus, over the years, phone scams have gotten increasingly worse and scammers are using new technology to their advantage. Gavin Macomber, senior vice president of marketing at First Orion, discusses how his company is trying put a stop to phone scams for good. Don’t miss some good news with FOX News’ Tonya J. Powers. And commentary by “FOX News Sunday” host Chris Wallace.

Want the FOX News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Guest host will be Pete Hegseth as Ed Henry, Dagen McDowell, Ron Hosko, Kennedy and Shannon Bream sound off on the latest developments in Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court confirmation saga, President Trump’s Thursday night rally in Las Vegas, new developments in Robert Mueller’s investigation, Nike sales and more.

The Tom Shillue Show, 3 p.m. ET: Author and Compound Media host Michael Malice and comedian Jimmy Failla join Tom Shillue’s nightly panel to discuss Jack Black’s comments about President Trump and the latest news of the day!

On FOX News Weekend:

Cavuto Live, Saturday, 10 a.m. ET: House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte on Nellie Ohr, wife of DOJ official Bruce Ohr, refusing to voluntarily testify about her work on the infamous Russia-anti-Trump dossier at Fusion GPS. Plus, Bill Gavin, former FBI assistant director, on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser calling for an FBI investigation.

FOX News Sunday, Sundays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. ET: Don’t miss Chris Wallace’s interview with Sen. Lindsey Graham.

#OnThisDay

1981: The Senate unanimously confirms the nomination of Sandra Day O’Connor to become the first female justice on the Supreme Court.

1970: “NFL Monday Night Football” makes its debut on ABC-TV as the Cleveland Browns defeat the New York Jets, 31-21.

1937: “The Hobbit,” by J.R.R. Tolkien, is first published by George Allen & Unwin, Ltd. of London.

FOX News First is compiled by FOX News’ Bryan Robinson. Thank you for joining us! Enjoy your day and weekend! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday morning.