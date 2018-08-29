FOX NEWS FIRST: Florida primary sets up Trump vs. Sanders battle; Trump reportedly mulled firing Sessions

Welcome to FOX News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Wednesday, August 29, 2018

U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis, endorsed by President Trump, won Florida’s GOP gubernatorial primary on Tuesday. In November, he will face Bernie Sanders-backed Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who pulled off an upset victory in Florida’s Democratic primary.

Republican U.S. Rep. Martha McSally and Democratic U.S. Rep. Kyrsten Sinema won Arizona’s Senate primaries Tuesday and will battle in November to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake.

Justice Department official Bruce Ohr was grilled behind closed doors by lawmakers about his ties to the salacious and much discredited Russia-Trump dossier

President Trump reportedly mulled firing Attorney General Jeff Sessions this month as Republican lawmakers have urged Sessions to resist pressure to resign before the midterm elections

CNN is under fire for refusing to retract a report on the infamous Trump Tower meeting, even after Lanny Davis, former Trump attorney Michael Cohen’s lawyer, admitted being an anonymous source and recanted the story

Sen. John McCain will lie in state at Arizona’s Capitol as family, friends and colleagues begin to say their final farewells on Wednesday

THE LEAD STORY – TRUMP VS. SANDERS IN THE SUNSHINE STATE: President Trump’s favored candidate, GOP Rep. Ron DeSantis, defeated state Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam in Florida’s Republican gubernatorial primary on Tuesday after riding the wave of the president’s enthusiastic endorsement to victory. Meanwhile, the Bernie Sanders-backed Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum pulled off a major upset in defeating a half-dozen rivals, including former Rep. Gwen Graham, in the Democratic primary … The president repeatedly had implored voters to support DeSantis over Putnam. Trump offered his congratulations on Twitter. DeSantis and Gillum will face each other in November’s general election. If he triumphs, Gillum would be the state’s first black governor.

WOMEN ROAR IN ARIZONA: U.S. Reps. Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona won Tuesday’s U.S. Senate primaries in the state, and will face off in November to succeed retiring Republican U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake … Their victories assure that Arizonans will elect their first female U.S. senator in November.

In the Republican primary, McSally defeated former state Sen. Kelli Ward and former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio. On the Democratic side, Sinema defeated attorney Deedra Abboud.

McSally, a former Air Force colonel considered the favorite of the Washington establishment, played up her allegiance to President Trump while competing against two outspoken conservative contenders: Ward, who had lost to the late Sen. John McCain in a 2016 primary, and Arpaio, the illegal-immigration opponent pardoned by Trump last year after being convicted of criminal contempt of court.

Trump, who notably has supported a series of candidates in recent months, stayed away from any Arizona endorsements – but congratulated McSally after her victory. Meanwhile, Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, was being projected by FOX News to keep his reelection hopes alive by defeating former Arizona secretary of state Ken Bennett in the Republican primary.

BRUCE OHR ON THE HOT SEAT: Justice Department official Bruce Ohr testified to lawmakers on the House Oversight and Judiciary committees Tuesday about his relationship with former British spy Christopher Steele and his ties to the salacious anti-Trump dossier … Ohr did not respond to reporter questions as he arrived for the closed-door session, accompanied by two officials. While lawmakers told reporters that Ohr was being cooperative, Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., said that Ohr “has a poor memory.” “He seems to not remember a lot of details and, you know, poor memories are often claimed by people who want to stick to what they can say and not be caught in perjury,” he told FOX News.

Ohr is a key point of contention for President Trump and Republicans because of his connections to the Steele dossier. His wife, Nellie, is a former contractor for Fusion GPS, the research company that worked with Steele to compile the infamous dossier. The dossier was used by federal officials to justify the surveillance of a Trump aide Carter Page paid for by Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

SESSIONS DEPARTURE INEVITABLE? – President Trump discussed possibly firing U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions with his White House aides earlier this month, according to a report … Trump’s advisers and attorneys persuaded him not to fire Sessions while Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia collusion investigation is still ongoing, the Washington Post reported. Sessions has found support in some Republican lawmakers who, according to the Wall Street Journal, have urged him to resist any pressure to resign and hold on to his job at least through the November midterm elections.

The president for months has railed against Sessions over his recusal from the Russia investigation. However, Sessions has hung on, occasionally pushing back publicly, most recently last week when Trump, in a FOX News interview, blasted the attorney general for never taking “control of the Justice Department”. Sessions responded with a statement vowing that the Justice Department would not be “improperly influenced” by politics under his watch. When asked in the FOX News interview if he would fire Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein after the midterms, Trump didn’t rule it out. Still, Trump said, he wanted to stay “uninvolved.”

FACTS NOT FIRST WITH CNN: CNN is facing heavy criticism for refusing to retract a bombshell story on the infamous 2016 Trump Tower meeting after one of the anonymous sources recanted and admitted he was a source … On Tuesday afternoon, CNN.com published a new report that acknowledged the changing stories of Lanny Davis, the high-powered attorney of President Trump’s longtime “fixer”-turned-foe Michael Cohen — but critics pointed out the network failed to address key issues with its original report.

Davis admitted Monday he was an anonymous source — after the Washington Post outed him as a source for its own version of the story. The attorney told BuzzFeed News on Monday night he regretted being the anonymous source as well as his subsequent denial. The CNN story, which cited multiple “sources,” claimed Cohen said President Trump knew in advance about the Trump Tower sit-down. “I made a mistake,” Davis told BuzzFeed. CNN has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

FINAL FAREWELLS TO MCCAIN TO BEGIN: Family, friends and constituents will gather Wednesday at Arizona’s Capitol to pay their respects to Sen. John McCain, the first of two days of services in Phoenix before he departs the state he has represented since the 1980s ... A private ceremony will be held Wednesday morning at the Arizona State Capitol Museum rotunda, where McCain will lie in state.

That ceremony will include remarks from Gov. Doug Ducey and former U.S. Sen. Jon Kyl, plus a benediction from Sen. Jeff Flake. It will also mark the first appearance of McCain’s family members since the longtime Arizona senator died of brain cancer on Saturday at age 81. Later in the afternoon, the Capitol will be open to members of the public who want to pay their respects.

McCain will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Friday. He will be celebrated at a national memorial service at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., on Saturday before he is laid to rest in a private burial at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis, Md., on Sunday.

AS SEEN ON FOX NEWS

REFLECTIONS ON A DEPARTED FRIEND: “If you want to help the country, be more like John McCain.” – Sen. Lindsey Graham, in remarks as seen on “The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino,”paying tribute to late U.S. Sen. John McCain on the Senate floor. WATCH

SEXISM AND THE CITY: “Obviously, Cynthia Nixon is Goldilocks.” – Tammy Bruce, on “The Five,” sounding off on New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon’s campaign team’s claim that it’s sexist for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to demand the two debate in a colder room. WATCH

TRENDING

Hillary Clinton’s emails were hacked by China, Trump says in tweet; appears to call for investigation.

Elon Musk renews ‘pedo’ controversy, asks if it’s ‘strange’ accused British diver hasn’t sued.

Alabama school’s hilarious ‘opt out’ fundraising letter goes viral.

THE SWAMP

Brett Kavanaugh backed by Bob Bennett, Bill Clinton’s Paula Jones-era lawyer.

‘Leave my wife out of it,’ Rep. Hunter says about corruption charges: report.

Google CEO slammed by lawmakers for declining to testify at Senate hearing.

California to become first state eliminating bail for suspects awaiting trial.

ACROSS THE NATION

Puerto Rico governor raises Hurricane Maria death toll from 64 to 2,975.

MS-13 gang member arrested after he re-entered U.S. illegally, Border Patrol says.

Toddler’s death after leaving immigration facility leads to $40 million legal claim.

San Francisco bartender’s headless, handless body believed found in home fish tank.

Washington state sees 12th feline mutilated amid fears of a serial cat killer.

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

U.S.-Mexico trade pact will occur with or without Canada.

Kudlow says Trump will force Canada’s hand on trade, here’s how.

Stu Varney: America’s return to prosperity biggest story of year, possibly decade.

The stock market is having a stellar August: What’s next?

Barnes & Noble sued by former CEO for defamation, breach of contract.

Here’s how much U.S. households have saved.

FOX NEWS OPINION

Marc Thiessen: Pope Francis, corruption and what’s next – now I get how the Reformation happened.

John Stossel: Will social media put freedom of speech in jeopardy?

William McGurn: Elizabeth Warren is no Ted Kennedy – Her plan to block Kavanaugh won’t work.

HOLLYWOOD SQUARED

‘Spinal Tap’ co-creators get OK to pursue $400M fraud case against Vivendi.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding outfits to be displayed at Windsor Castle.

Cardi B apologizes to Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter for ‘Housewives’ skit.

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?

Incredible Maya discovery: Ancient king’s mask uncovered in Mexico.

California mom bitten by ‘kissing bug’ warns others about danger of ‘silent killer’ parasitic disease.

New York Times Square street shut down after bees swarm hot dog stand.

STAY TUNED

On Facebook:

Check out ‘FOX News Update,’ our new Facebook-exclusive news program!

On FOX News:

FOX & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Rep. Darrell Issa breaks down Justice Department official Bruce Ohr’s closed-door testimony on the Steele dossier. Brian Kilmeade visits Nashville and goes one-on-one with country music singer-songwriter John Rich. Golf legend Jack Nicklaus discusses Folds of Honor and Patriot Golf Day 2018. Other special guests include: Newt Gingrich; counselor to President Trump, Kellyanne Conway and former “Dirty Jobs” host Mike Rowe.

On FOX Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Rep. Brian Babin; Kevin Hassett, White House Council of Economic Advisers chairman; Ed Rensi, former CEO of McDonald’s USA; Randy Couture, former UFC champion and mixed martial arts legend and Professional Fighters League analyst and Peter Murray, Professional Fighters League CEO.

Varney & Co., 9 a.m. ET: Sen. Bill Cassidy; Jim DeMint, former South Carolina senator; Kayleigh McEnany, RNC spokeswoman.

Cavuto: Coast to Coast, Noon ET: Amb. Kurt Volker, executive director of McCain Institute for International Leadership.

Countdown to the Closing Bell, 3 p.m. ET: Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO of Micron Technology; Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts.

On FOX News Radio:

The FOX News Rundown podcast: Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has said, out of respect, he will wait until after Sen. John McCain is buried to appoint someone to fill his seat. Yvonne Wingett-Sanchez, who covers the governor’s office and state politics for the Arizona Republic, discusses the possible replacements for McCain’s seat. President Trump reacted to his former personal attorney Michael Cohen’s plea deal by saying “flipping” should be illegal. FOX News contributor Andrew McCarthy, a former federal prosecutor, discusses the process of “flipping” and Cohen’s plea deal. Plus, commentary by FOX News talk host and comedian, Tom Shillue.

Want the FOX News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Sen. Bill Cassidy on the latest in the Robert Mueller investigation, the U.S.-Mexico trade deal, the upcoming Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearing, and Sen. John McCain’s legacy. Gen Jack Keane on the latest developments in Afghanistan and his reflections on McCain. Additional special guests include: Martha MacCallum and Jim Hanson, president of Security Studies Group.

The Tom Shillue Show, 3 p.m. ET: Comedy Cellar owner Noam Dworman joins Tom Shillue to discuss the fallout over Louis C.K. Using his legendary club to return to standup for the first time since his sexual misconduct scandal last year.

#OnThisDay

2017: Hurricane Harvey, which devastated much of the western Gulf Coast, makes a fifth and final landfall over Louisiana.

2005: Hurricane Katrina makes its second landfall as a Category 3 hurricane, devastating much of the U.S. Gulf Coast from Louisiana to Florida Panhandle. It becomes the worst natural disaster in U.S. history, killing more than 1,836, causing over $115 billion in damage.

1967: Final TV episode of “The Fugitive,” starring David Janssen, airs and is watched by 78 million people.

1842: Britain and China sign the Treaty of Nanking, ending the first Opium War.

FOX News First is compiled by FOX News’ Bryan Robinson. Thank you for joining us! Enjoy your day! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday morning.