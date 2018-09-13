FOX NEWS FIRST: Florence downgraded, but still very dangerous; Another bad night for 'Bernie Sanders Democrats'

Welcome to FOX News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018

Hurricane Florence has been downgraded to a Category 2 storm, but authorities warn it is still extremely dangerous and could strengthen again when it makes landfall in the U.S. either Thursday night or Friday morning

Far-left, Bernie Sanders-inspired candidate Matt Brown was trounced Wednesday by incumbent Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo in Rhode Island’s Democratic gubernatorial primary while pro-Trump candidate Allan Fung won the GOP contest. On Thursday, New York voters will decide the heated Democratic gubernatorial primary race between former “Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon and Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Exclusive: New text messages between former FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page reveal other Justice Department employees were leaking information to reporters before the start of the Trump-Russia collusion investigation

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s answers to more than 1,200 questions submitted by mostly Senate Democrats after his four-day confirmation hearing were released Wednesday by the Senate Judiciary Committee

THE LEAD STORY – FLORENCE STILL POTENTIALLY CATASTROPHIC – Hurricane Florence was downgraded to a Category 2 storm late Wednesday but was still considered extremely dangerous and potentially life-threatening … Florence’s nighttime winds were down to 110 mph from a high of 140 mph, but forecasters expect the hurricane to jump back to Category 4 by Thursday morning. They predict the storm will make landfall Thursday night or sometime on Friday. North and South Carolina, along with Virginia, Maryland and Georgia, remained under states of emergency ahead of the “Mike Tyson punch” the storm was expected to deliver.

ANOTHER BAD NIGHT FOR FRINGE PROGRESSIVES: A far-left Democrat who had the backing of groups allied with Bernie Sanders fell decisively in Wednesday’s Rhode Island Democratic gubernatorial primary, capping a bitter slugfest and marking the latest in a series of setbacks for fringe progressive groups seeking to take their views into the mainstream … Incumbent Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo easily brushed off an insurgent challenge from former Secretary of State Matt Brown, who refused to take money from corporate PACs and heavily courted Sanders voters in the state during the campaign. Raimondo’s win sets up a rematch with pro-Trump Mayor Allan Fung, who came in just 4.5 points behind Raimondo in a three-way race in 2014.

Meanwhile, New York’s Democratic voters will decide Thursday between incumbent Gov. Andrew Cuomo and challenger Cynthia Nixon, the former “Sex and the City” cast member. Nixon has painted Cuomo as an establishment Democrat who has failed to address New York City’s beleaguered subways and corruption. Cuomo has touted accomplishments such as gun control, free public college tuition and a higher minimum wage. He has tried to make the race about President Trump, arguing that he’s the best qualified to push back against the White House.

‘LEAK STRATEGY’ IN EFFECT: New text messages between ex-FBI employees Peter Strzok and Lisa Page reveal others were “leaking like mad” in the run-up to the Trump-Russia collusion probe, according to new communications between the former lovers obtained exclusively by FOX News … A lengthy exchange dated Dec. 15, 2016 appears to reveal a potential leak operation for “political” purposes. “Oh, remind me to tell you tomorrow about the times doing a story about the rnc hacks,” Page texted Strzok. “And more than they already did? I told you Quinn told me they pulling out all the stops on some story…” Strzok replied.

A source told Fox News that “Quinn” could refer to Richard Quinn, who served as the chief of the Media and Investigative Publicity Section in the FBI’s Office of Public Affairs. Quinn could not be reached for comment. Strzok again replied: “Think our sisters have begun leaking like mad. Scorned and worried, and political, they’re kicking into overdrive.”

KAVANAUGH’S SUPREME Q&A: The Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday released Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s responses to more than 1,200 questions submitted by mostly Senate Democrats following his four-day hearing last week … Kavanaugh’s responses, which amounted to more than 260 pages, answered the senators’ questions on topics that ranged from abortion, executive power and his personal finances. Kavanaugh’s answers came ahead of the Judiciary Committee’s scheduled Thursday meeting to consider his confirmation. A vote is expected later this month.

JOHN KERRY'S 'ADVICE' TO IRAN: "Legislators have a very different job than secretaries of state. I think he was giving Iran advice. Trump is really fixing things in the Middle East… If John Kerry is out giving advice to Iran about how to maneuver around what Donald Trump is doing, it's insidious." –Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer, on "Special Report," reacting to former Secretary of State John Kerry's interview with Dana Perino on "The Daily Briefing."

