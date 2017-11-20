FOX NEWS FIRST: Charles Manson dead; Tax reform’s GOP senator holdouts

(AP1969)

Monday, Nov. 20, 2017

Cult leader and murderous mastermind Charles Manson dead at 83

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin tells Fox News the ObamaCare mandate is not a tax reform “bargaining chip” for skeptical senators

U.S. general sparks debate when he says he would resist President Trump if he called for an ‘illegal’ nuke launch

Authorities are looking for potential suspects and witnesses after a Border Patrol agent is killed in the line of duty near the Texas southern border

Trump doubles down on UCLA basketball player’s father, says he should have left basketball players in jail in China

THE LEAD STORY: Cult leader Charles Manson, whose followers killed actress Sharon Tate and six others in 1969, has died. He was 83 … A spokeswoman for the California Department of Corrections says Manson died of natural causes Sunday night. Manson became synonymous with evil and inspired decades of intrigue and documentaries after he sent a group of disaffected young followers to commit murder as part of a twisted, quasi-religious belief that it would launch a race war. The killings occurred on successive August nights and terrorized the city of Los Angeles. The murders horrified the world and revealed a violent underbelly of a counterculture that preached peace and love. Tate, who was nearly nine months pregnant, was found stabbed repeatedly in her Hollywood mansion, along with several of her friends. Other victims included coffee heiress Abigail Folger and celebrity hair stylist Jay Sebring.

FOX NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says repealing the individual health care mandate is not a “bargaining chip” when trying to get senators on board with tax reform, despite some GOP lawmakers’ doubts about the Senate tax bill … “This is all about getting this passed in the Senate, that’s the objective. This isn’t a bargaining chip. The president thinks we should get rid of it, I think we should get rid of it—it’s an unfair tax on poor people,” Mnuchin told Chris Wallace in an exclusive interview on “Fox News Sunday.” For President Trump, a legislative win is among his top priorities and he wants Congress to pass tax reform by Christmas. Senate Republicans’ tax reform legislation includes repealing ObamaCare’s individual mandate. Not all Republicans are on board. Sen. Susan Collins argued that getting rid of the mandate could lead to higher health insurance premiums for some middle-income Americans. Other Republican senators not fully on-board with the tax reform plan include: Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Bob Corker from Tennessee, Rand Paul of Kentucky and Jeff Flake and John McCain, both from Arizona.

A NUCLEAR DEBATE: The U.S.’s top nuclear commander has sparked a debate after saying he would resist President Trump’s order if he called for an “illegal” nuclear launch.” … Air Force General John Hyten, commander of the U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM), started the debate when he told an audience at the Halifax International Security Forum in Nova Scotia, Canada over the weekend that he had thought a lot about what to say if he received such an order. “And if it’s illegal, guess what’s going to happen? I‘m going to say, ‘Mr. President, that’s illegal.’ And guess what he’s going to do? He’s going to say, ‘What would be legal?’ And we’ll come up with options, of a mix of capabilities to respond to whatever the situation is, and that’s the way it works.”

DEATH AT THE BORDER: Authorities are looking for potential suspects after a U.S. Border Patrol agent was killed in the line of duty while patrolling the Big Bend Sector of Texas along the southern border with Mexico … Agent Rogelio Martinez, 36, died of injuries sustained Sunday while responding to “activity” near Interstate 10 in the Van Horn Station area, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Martinez and his partner, who was injured, were transported to a hospital. The partner, who was not identified, remains hospitalized in serious condition. Border Protection spokesman Carlos Diaz told The Associated Press the FBI has taken over the investigation.

‘UNGRATEFUL ‘BALLERS: President Trump has double-dunked in his war of words with the outspoken father of one of the UCLA players detained in China for shoplifting, calling him “very ungrateful” and saying he should have left the students in jail ... “Shoplifting is a very big deal in China, as it should be (5-10 years in jail), but not to father LaVar,” Trump tweeted late Sunday. “Should have gotten his son out during my next trip to China instead. China told them why they were released. Very ungrateful!” LaVar Ball, no stranger to controversy and outrageous statements himself, irked Trump when he downplayed the president’s successful effort to get his son LiAngelo and his teammates released from a China jail during his recent trip to Asia.

HATERS ARE GONNA HATE: “Obviously you’re still going to have your haters, but let them hate. I think people really need to learn how to get back to the issues.”” – Tyrell Brown, 20, on “Fox & Friends Weekend,” reflecting on the reaction he and his best friend, Ed Ford Jr., to being the youngest black Republicans ever elected to office in left-leaning Connecticut. WATCH

ARE THE CLINTONS ABOVE THE LAW?: “Hillary is from the school of lie, deny, and delay. She and the Obama administration have thwarted Congress at every turn. Investigations are drawn out for so long that America’s collective memory fades to the point where no one really cares anymore, which is just what the plan was in the first place” – Judge Jeanine Pirro, in her “Opening Statement” on “Justice with Judge Jeanine,” blasting the failure to appoint a special counsel for the various scandals surrounding Hillary Clinton and the Obama administration . WATCH

1985: The first version of Microsoft’s Windows operating system, Windows 1.0, is officially released.

1976: The movie Rocky, starring Sylvester Stallone, premieres in New York City.

1947: Britain’s future queen, Princess Elizabeth, marries Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey.

