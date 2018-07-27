FOX NEWS FIRST: Brave Americans coming home as North Korea hands over remains; Roseanne says she's not a racist

Welcome to FOX News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Friday, July 27, 2018

North Korea has handed over 55 cases believed to contain the remains of American service members who died in the Korean War, according to U.S. officials

The Commerce Department will release its gross domestic product (GDP) report Friday, and Trump predicts the numbers will show ‘terrific’ economic growth

In an exclusive interview with FOX News’ Sean Hannity, Roseanne Barr admitted her controversial tweet about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett was a mistake, and insisted she is not a racist

Facebook will look to begin its recovery after suffering the worst single-day stock drop for a public-owned U.S. company in Wall Street history on Thursday

President Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen says the president had prior knowledge of the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting between his campaign officials and a Russian lawyer, according to one report

THE LEAD STORY – BRAVE AMERICANS COMING HOME, AT LAST: Fifty-five cases containing what were believed to be the remains of U.S. service members killed during the Korean War were returned Friday, the White House said … The cases, each draped with the flag of the United Nations, arrived aboard a U.S. military plane at Osan Air Base outside Seoul, South Korea. Earlier, the plane and its crew had traveled to Wonsan, North Korea, to collect the remains, the White House said. The transfer of the remains from the 1950-53 Korean War had been negotiated last month during a summit meeting in Singapore between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

TRUMP PREDICTS ‘BIG’ GDP NUMBERS: The Commerce Department will release its first official estimate of second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth, a broad measure of the goods and services produced across the U.S. – and President Trump has predicted ‘big numbers’... “Big numbers announced tomorrow; I don’t know what they are, but I think they’re going to be terrific,” Trump said Thursday at a newly reopened U.S. Steel plant in the St. Louis-area town of Granite City, Ill. “Somebody actually predicted today, 5.3 [percent GDP growth] — I don’t think that’s going to happen. If it has a 4 in front of it, we’re gonna be happy. If it has a 3 — 3.8, 3.9, 3.7, we’re OK.”

Many economists also have predicted Friday’s report will show robust growth. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told FOX Business that when the Commerce Department releases second-quarter GDP data, he expects the number could exceed 4 percent. “You’re going to get a very good economic growth number tomorrow. Big,” Kudlow said during an interview on “Varney & Co.” on Thursday. The steady growth of the U.S. economy has been credited in part to the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

FOX NEWS EXCLUSIVE – ‘I’VE APOLOGIZED A LOT’: Roseanne Barr, the embattled television star whose namesake show was canceled after she tweeted racist sentiments about a former Obama administration official, said Thursday night that she’s not a racist … “I’ve apologized a lot, it’s been two months,” Barr said. “I feel like I have apologized and explained and asked for forgiveness and made recompense. That’s part of my religion.”

Barr made headlines after she tweeted in May that Jarrett, who is African-American and was born in Iran, was as though the “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby.” Speaking in her first national television interview since the scandal, Barr told FOX News’ Sean Hannity that she was “so sad that people thought” her tweets about Valerie Jarrett were “racist.” Barr on Thursday night said that she “made a mistake. It cost me my life’s work.”

FACEBOOK’S FACEPLANT: Bad day on Wall Street? Chances are it doesn’t compare to the losses Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg experienced on Thursday after the social media giant’s shares plunged 19 percent, erasing over $119 billion in market cap in just one day, the most ever for a public company, according to the WSJ Market Data Group … It was also the worst percentage drop for the company ever. The losses hit Zuckerberg’s wallet to the tune of about $15 billion through the 387,095,123 Facebook shares (Class A and B shares combined) he owns, according to FactSet.

Before the stock dump, Mark Zuckerberg was the fifth wealthiest American in 2018 – with $71 billion net worth according to the Forbes Billionaires List. Considering Thursday’s losses – his net worth slipped down to around $55.9 billion. This would remove Zuckerberg from the top 10 of the list – putting him down to the 11th spot behind Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.

TALL TOWER TALES? – President Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen says then-candidate Trump knew in advance about a controversial June 2016 meeting between his campaign officials and a Russian lawyer, CNN reported Thursday … According to unnamed CNN sources, Cohen says he was with Trump when Donald Jr. called his father to tell him about the offer to get “dirt” on Hillary Clinton and that the elder Trump approved of the meeting taking place.

If true, Cohen’s story contradicts previous claims that President Trump did not have prior knowledge of the meeting. After the CNN story surfaced, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani fired back at the claims, calling Cohen a “pathological liar.” “He’s been lying all week. He’s been lying for years,” Giuliani said. “I don’t see how he has any credibility.” Earlier this week, Cohen released a secretly recorded tape where he and Trump appeared to discuss possible payment to former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who claims she had an affair with the president years ago.

THE TRUTH ABOUT DEMOCRATS AND OPEN BORDERS: “To the modern Democratic Party, Americans are an afterthought. Try to find a Democrat running this year on the opioid crisis, or high energy prices or the collapse of public schools or the decline of the middle class. They’re bored by those topics … That’s why the Democratic Party suddenly supports open borders so fervently … because packing the electorate is the only way they can regain control of the county.” – Tucker Carlson, in his opening monologue on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” sounding off on the Democratic Party’s alleged motives in the midterm elections and in supporting open borders. WATCH

ROSEANNE EXPLAINS HER TWEET: “I will always defend Israel. I’m a Jew and I also have family that lives there. That is a tweet asking for accountability from the previous administration about the Iran deal, which Valerie Jarrett is the author of. ” – Roseanne Barr, on “Hannity,” trying to explain how the tweet that led to her firing was not meant to be racist. WATCH

