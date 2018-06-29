FOX NEWS FIRST: Authorities probe suspect's past encounters with paper in newsroom shooting; Possible new White House shakeup

Welcome to FOX News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Friday, June 29, 2018

A ‘targeted’ shooting in the newsroom of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md., left five employees dead. The suspected gunman, identified as Jarrod W. Ramos, reportedly had past clashes with the paper

In a heated House hearing on the Russia probe, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray faced tough questions from GOP lawmakers

President Trump met with a bipartisan group of senators about the Supreme Court vacancy being created by Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement

Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet in a closely watched summit July 16 in Helsinki, the White House announced

John Kelly may soon step down as White House chief of staff, sources tell FOX News. Rumored replacements include Budget Director Mick Mulvaney and former communications director Hope Hicks

THE LEAD STORY – ‘TARGETED ATTACK’: At least five people were killed and at least two others were injured during a shooting described as “a targeted attack on The Capital Gazette” newspaper in Annapolis, Md, Thursday afternoon, local officials said, in one of the deadliest attacks involving journalists in U.S. history. Jarrod W. Ramos was identified as the suspect, the Associated Press reported, citing an unidentified law enforcement official … Police identified the five victims late Thursday as Rob Hiaasen, Wendi Winters, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Gerald Fischman. Ramos, Described as a man in his 30s, was taken into custody after he allegedly shot journalists and other employees of the Annapolis newspaper.

Ramos reportedly had a history with the Capital Gazette, as reports said he sued the paper and one of its columnists for defamation in 2012. Police in Annapolis, Md., were reportedly warned years ago that Ramos “will be your next mass shooter.” Jayne Miller, a reporter with Baltimore’s WBAL-TV, said she spoke to a woman who claimed Ramos had stalked, harassed and sued her — becoming “fixated” to the point where she became frightened enough to move out of state and warn authorities.

TEMPERS FLARE ON THE HILL: Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy tore into Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Thursday over the long-running Russia collusion probe — telling the Justice Department at a public hearing to “finish it the hell up because this country is being torn apart” ... Gowdy’s excoriation came amid a string of tense moments at the House Judiciary Committee hearing, where a months-long battle between Republicans and the DOJ over its handling of the Russia probe and Hillary Clinton email investigation flared before the cameras. Underscoring those tensions, as Rosenstein testified alongside FBI Director Christopher Wray, the House approved a resolution insisting the DOJ comply with congressional subpoenas for documents related to the Russia case. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, cited that looming vote as he personally challenged Rosenstein at the hearing over his compliance.

SUPREME DECISION LOOMS: President Trump met with a bipartisan group of six senators at the White House Thursday night to discuss the Supreme Court vacancy left by the looming retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy … The president met in person with Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa; Susan Collins, R-Maine; Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska; Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D.; Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; and Joe Donnelly, D-Ind. Collins, Donnelly, Heitkamp, Manchin and Murkowski are seen as potential “swing” votes in the battle over Kennedy’s replacement. Republicans currently hold a 51-49 majority in the Senate, a slim margin that is effectively 50-49 in the absence of the John McCain, R-Ariz., who’s recovering from brain cancer treatment. That means Republicans effectively cannot lose any support for President Trump’s pick.

TRUMP, PUTIN SET A DATE: President Trump’s upcoming summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place in Helsinki on July 16, the White House has announced … The two world leaders will reportedly discuss “relations between the United States and a range of national security issues” when they meet. The meeting will take place as part of Trump’s trip to Europe. The president plans to meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May on July 13, and is expected to attend a NATO summit in Brussels on July 11-12. The summit with Putin comes amid FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

ANOTHER WHITE HOUSE SHAKE-UP? – President Trump’s White House Chief of Staff John Kelly is reportedly expected to step down by this summer … In recent weeks, Trump has consulted with his advisers about a possible replacement for Kelly, who has been in the White House role for one year, according to the Wall Street Journal. The two frontrunners for the job are said to be Nick Ayers, who serves as chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, and Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney. Another possible reported replacement is Hope Hicks, who served as White House communications director until she stepped down in March.

‘FINISH IT THE HELL UP’: “There’s an old saying that justice delayed is justice denied. I think right now all of us are being denied. Whatever you got, finish it the hell up, because this country is being torn apart.” – Rep. Trey Gowdy, during a House Judiciary Committee hearing Thursday, telling Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to speed up the Russia probe because the investigation has become politicized and it’s dividing the American people. WATCH

A PLEA FOR CALM: “It’s not just what they’re saying. It’s their voice, the way they’re saying it. The hatred in their voice. It’s really kind of scary. People need to calm down. I have a family and when my daughter heard this, it really upset her.” – Amy Kremer, co-chair of Women for Trump, on “FOX & Friends,” recalling the death threats she received after a recent appearance on CNN. WATCH

Trump keeps pressure on Harley-Davidson to maintain production in U.S.

Family of baby treated at hospital with bottle of formula gets $18G bill: report.

Newly discovered footage offers rare glimpse of FDR walking at the White House.

Sammy Sosa doesn’t care what people think about his skin bleaching.

Putnam, DeSantis spar over Trump support, shootings in Fox News GOP debate in Florida.

New litmus test? Dems demand elimination of ICE amid immigration furor.

Dem congresswoman among anti-Trump protesters arrested inside Capitol office building.

Senate passes its version of farm bill, setting up clash over food stamps.

California’s sweeping data-privacy bill signed into law.

Girl at center of brain death debate has died after surgery, family says.

Pennsylvania mayor’s ‘racist’ Antwon Rose protest comments prompt calls for resignation.

The new 1040: A look at the proposed draft.

Stocks higher following latest economic data.

If Harley Davidson turns its back on America we will move on: Bikers for Trump.

Move over OPEC, America is the new king of oil.

Rapper Nas invested early in PillPack, Amazon’s latest buy.

KB Home reports strong homes sales at higher prices.

Border Patrol Agent: Trump’s wall is the best way to end to the humanitarian crisis on our southern border.

Rep. Rob Bishop: Trump’s right. It’s time to ditch the filibuster and fix our broken government.

Snack attack: It’s time to kick vending machines out of the workplace.

Netflix under fire for film critics say contains child pornography.

John Goodman to juggle ‘The Conners’ and a new HBO show about televangelists.

Tim Allen reveals ‘Last Man Standing’ season 7 premiere date.

GRAPHIC PHOTOS: Woman’s 50-pound weight gain turns out to be massive ovarian cyst.

Entire California ghost town for sale for under $1 million.

Mysterious ‘devil coins’ discovered in church.

1978: Actor Bob Crane, 49, of “Hogan’s Heroes” fame, is found bludgeoned to death in an apartment in Scottsdale, Ariz., where he was appearing in a play.

1967: Actress Jayne Mansfield, 34, is killed along with her boyfriend, Sam Brody, and their driver, Ronnie Harrison, when their car slams into the rear of a tractor-trailer on a highway in Slidell, La.; three children riding in the back, including Mansfield’s 3-year-old daughter, Mariska Hargitay, survive. (Hargitay would achieve fame as an actress in the long-running TV drama, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”)

1613: London’s original Globe Theatre, where many of Shakespeare’s plays were performed, is destroyed by a fire sparked by a cannon shot during a performance of “Henry VIII.”

