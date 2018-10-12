FOX NEWS FIRST: American pastor held in Turkey could be released soon; Kanye-Trump meeting drives Hollywood crazy

Welcome to FOX News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018

American pastor Andrew Brunson, detained in Turkey since 2016, could be released as early as Friday

Kanye West’s lunch with President Trump has Hollywood liberals freaking out

Turkish officials say they have audio and video proving that missing Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi was murdered earlier this month, according to a report

Florida’s full recovery from Hurricane Michael could take months, officials say, as images of its destruction emerge

The co-founder of Fusion GPS, the firm behind the infamous anti-Trump dossier, will invoke the Fifth Amendment to avoid testifying before a House committee next week, his lawyer says

FOX Business Network’s new primetime lineup, featuring Trish Regan and Charles Payne, will premiere Monday, Oct. 15

THE LEAD STORY – MENDING FENCES: Turkey could release detained American pastor Andrew Brunson as early as Friday in an attempt to ease strained relations with the United States, according to a report … Brunson, a North Carolina resident, has been held on terrorism charges since 2016. Sources told the Wall Street Journal that Brunson is expected to appear in court Friday, where a judge could drop some charges and sentence him to time already served. However, officials have urged caution because previous negotiations for Brunson’s release have collapsed at the last minute.

THE WEST WING: After Kanye West met with President Trump on Thursday — with the “Ye” rapper covering every topic from Superman, to the 13th and Second amendments to North Korea — celebrities were quick to voice their outrage on social media … “Kanye West says he thinks of Trump as a father. Guess who doesn’t think of Kanye as a son?” Chelsea Handler tweeted. Actor Ike Barinholtz criticized the timing of the lunch, writing: “It’s good to know that while Florida is being pummeled by a storm and the dow is s–tting the bed and a US ‘ally’ beheaded a journalist that our president is having the world’s stupidest lunch with Kid Rock and Kanye West.”

On Thursday, West began the much-anticipated sitdown by praising Trump’s efforts in North Korea. The conversation turned to West discussing the lack of support he received from his Hollywood cohorts in backing the president. West did not hide his “Make American Great Again” pride. “When I put this hat on, it made me feel like Superman – my favorite superhero. You made a Superman cape for me.”

POTENTIAL CLUES IN MISSING WRITER’S FATE: Turkish officials have told their American counterparts that they have audio and video recordings that prove writer and activist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul earlier this month, the Washington Post reported late Thursday … The recordings would represent the first hard evidence to support the Ankara government’s contention that a 15-member “assassination squad” apprehended Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor, after he entered the consulate Oct. 2, then killed him and dismembered his body. Previously published surveillance footage shows the 59-year-old Khashoggi entering the consulate. Saudi officials have claimed that he left the building by a different way and they do not know his whereabouts. The Post report, which cited officials from both the U.S. and Turkey, said that Khashoggi’s voice can be heard on the recording along with voices of other men speaking in Arabic.

MICHAEL’S PATH OF DESTRUCTION: Newly obtained drone footage shows Hurricane Michael’s extensive damage to Mexico Beach, Fla., after the powerful storm made landfall Wednesday … Debris and sand-covered streets, destroyed buildings and flooding are among the devastation shown in the video. More wreckage, including displaced boats and shattered roofs, are also visible along a body of water dotted with docks. The drone also shows an open stretch of what appears to have once been waterfront homes and buildings.

Meanwhile, officials said Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, Fla., suffered “severe damage” to “the base infrastructure.” The storm also brought flash flooding to hurricane-weary parts of the Carolinas and Virginia. Approximately 1 million customers in Georgia, Florida, Alabama and South Carolina lost power. Authorities estimate the storm caused at least $8 billion in damage.

SILENCE ON TRUMP DOSSIER: The co-founder of Fusion GPS, the opposition research firm that produced the now-infamous Trump-Russia dossier, will invoke his First and Fifth Amendment privileges in order to avoid testifying before the House Judiciary Committee next week, his lawyer said Thursday … The committee had subpoenaed Glenn Simpson to appear for a closed-door deposition last month after attorney Joshua Levy said his client would not participate voluntarily. Simpson has previously sat for three congressional interviews as part of investigations into Russian activities during the 2016 presidential election campaign.

In a letter to committee chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., Levy accused Republicans on the panel of trying to “discredit and otherwise damage witnesses to Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, all as part of an effort to protect” President Trump.

MAKING KANYE GREAT AGAIN – “The left has become the party of hate and division. Kanye is talking about love and unity and support for our president who is doing a tremendous job.” – Candace Owens, communications director of Turning Point USA, on “Hannity,” sounding off on the backlash Kanye West has received from the left for his support of President Trump. WATCH

