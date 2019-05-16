'Fox & Friends' hosts take on de Blasio's 2020 run, Beto's haircut livestream

The “Fox & Friends” hosts weighed in Thursday morning on the latest in the 2020 race, including New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announcing his run and Beto O’Rourke livestreaming a haircut appointment.

De Blasio, who is set to announce his campaign Thursday morning, would be the 23rd candidate to join the race for the Democratic nomination.

Brian Kilmeade, Steve Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt pointed out a New York Post op-ed that called his candidacy a “complete farce.” Meantime, a Quinnipiac poll found that 76 percent of New York City voters do not want de Blasio to run for president.

“We don’t want to lose him,” Kilmeade quipped, arguing that de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) “despise each other” and the state is “paying the price” for it.

TUCKER CARLSON: BETO O’ROURKE HAS ‘CHANGED’ — AND HE’S GROVELING, JUST LIKE ALL THE OTHER 2020 DEMS

Ainsley Earhardt said all 23 hopefuls are trying to do something to stand out from the crowd and appeal to voters, including O’Rourke’s latest livestream.

The video, in which he talked to voters while getting a haircut, received instant criticism on Twitter.

“They’re trying to get attention,” said Ainsley Earhardt, recalling the former Texas congressman’s previous livestream of his dentist appointment.

Steve Doocy said O’Rourke referred to it as an “impromptu town hall,” talking about education and other issues.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP