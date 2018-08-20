Four people killed, nearly 60 shot this weekend across Chicago

The bloodshed riddling parts of the city of Chicago continued well into the weekend as four people were killed and another 54 were wounded by gunfire.

Officials told Fox News on Monday the shootings this weekend are up compared to the same weekend in 2017 that saw 48 people shot and 5 killed.

Other reports showed that six people were killed and 53 were wounded.

Among those killed were the two teenagers who had been reported missing days ago. They found shot to death Sunday night in a field on the Far South Side of the city, police said.

The two teenagers, 16-year-old Raysuan Turner and 17-year-old Darnelle Flowers, were found at about 11:57 p.m. in a field on East 131st Street between Eberhart and Rhodes avenues. They had been reported missing days earlier, FOX 32 Chicago reported.

Earlier on Sunday night, five people were shot after a weekly softball game in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. Police said the victims were gathered for a game when a black van pulled up and someone started shooting. ABC 7 Chicago reported on of the victims was listed in serious condition.

Across the city, the news of shootings this weekend were coming in faster than police could get to the scene.

As Fox News previously reported that 25 people – including a 3-year-old boy – were shot in the city over a span of roughly 14 hours from Friday afternoon to early Saturday.

Police said the child was hit in his left shit in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. He was transported to a children’s hospital and was in stable condition on Friday night.

During a back-to-school “peace picnic” held at a playground, police said three people were shot while fourth person was beaten up. The event was held to promote peace and community.

“It’s senseless and should have never happened,” event organizer Raymond Hatcher told reporters. “We were doing well. Everything was going swell and then a group of guys who were not associated with us, came to the event intoxicated.”

Amid the surging violence and bloodshed, pressure has been building for action by Mayor Rahm Emanuel, or for his resignation. He came under fire this past week for comments linking the violence outbursts in his city and the moral character of people in some ethnic neighborhoods.

“This may not be politically correct,” he said, “but I know the power of what faith and family can do. … Our kids need that structure. … I am asking … that we also don’t shy away from a full discussion about the importance of family and faith helping to develop and nurture character, self-respect, a value system and a moral compass that allows kids to know good from bad and right from wrong.”

Critics attacked him for laying blame on the victims of the violence.

Fox News’ Barnini Charkraborty and Matt Finn contributed to this report.