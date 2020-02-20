Four members of same family on vacation killed in car crash near Disney World

Four members of a Massachusetts family – including a 5-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy – were killed when their van was rear-ended by a pickup truck near Walt Disney World in Florida, according to reports.

The family of eight from Whitman was traveling just south of Disney World near Celebration when the rental van was slammed by the truck at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, sending it onto its side and into two other vehicles, NBC Boston reported.

Scarlett Smith, 5, her mom, Julie Smith, 41, and the girl’s grandmother Josephine Fay, 76, were killed at the scene, police said. Jackson Smith, 11, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital Wednesday.

The 5-year-old’s twin, Skyler, 10-year-old sibling Shalie, their dad, Shane, 43, and their grandfather William Fay, 76, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“We believe everybody was belted, but the father who was driving,” Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kim Montes said, according to clickorlando.com.

“I think everybody is just in shock any time kids are involved,” she said. “The troopers that called me and told me about it were very upset because kids were involved.”

