Foul odor leads California police to body stuck in store pillar

Authorities say a body found wedged inside a pillar near the entrance to a Lancaster, Calif., grocery store may be that of a man who vanished last week as sheriff’s deputies were chasing him.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. John Corina says the body was found Saturday afternoon in the high-desert city 70 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

Corina says authorities are attempting to determine if the body is that of a man who disappeared July 6 during a police pursuit. It is possible that he slipped and got trapped and was unable to breathe, authorities said, according to KTLA.

“It’s unusual. I’ve never seen anything like this before — some body inside a column,” Corina told the station. “Somebody tries to hide from the police and they can’t get out and end up dying in there. That’s what it looks like anyway.

He called it a “horrible way to die.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report