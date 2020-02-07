Fotis Dulos' ex-girlfriend pleads not guilty in CT missing mom case

The ex-girlfriend of a Connecticut man who killed himself while facing charges in connection with the kidnapping and presumed death his estranged wife pleaded not guilty Friday to helping him cover up the killing.

Michelle Troconis, 45, left the court in Stamford after pleading not guilty to a murder conspiracy charge and will remain under house arrest. In the courtroom, she spoke Spanish and wore a headset for interpretation, Fox News affiliate WTIC-TV reported.

“She is innocent of the charges, and we will fight them in court,” Troconis’ new attorney, Jon Schoenhorn, said after the hearing.

Jennifer Dulos, 50, disappeared on May 24 after dropping off her five children off at school. Authorities believed her husband, Fotis Dulos, kidnapped and murdered her. He was charged in her death last month.

The couple was in the midst of a contentious divorce and custody battle.

Investigators found a bloody scene at Dulos’ New Canaan home, and there appeared to be efforts to clean it up. Prosecutors believe Troconis was with Dulos when he was disposing of trash bags in Hartford later in the day his wife disappeared.

Investigators retrieved some of the bags, which tested positive for Jennifer Dulos’ DNA and contained zip ties, clothing and other items. In addition, Troconis gave conflicting information during three interviews and lied about seeing Fotis Dulos on the morning his wife disappeared.

Schoenhorn indicated he may challenge the admissibility of the police interviews, saying there may have been a language barrier, as her first language is Spanish.

Dulos, 52, died last month from an apparent suicide. In a handwritten note, he said Troconis and another co-defendant had nothing to do with Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance.

“I ask the state to let them free of any such accusations,” he wrote.

Troconis’ next court date is March 20.