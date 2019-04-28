Former US Sen. Richard Lugar, foreign policy expert, dies

Former U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar of Indiana died Sunday in Virginia at the age of 87.

Lugar, a Republican foreign policy expert who helped to arrange the dismantling of thousands of nuclear weapons from former Soviet states died early Sunday at the Inova Fairfax Heart and Vascular Institute in Virginia. The cause of death was complications relating to chronic inflammatory demylinating polyneuropathy.

Lugar was a Rhodes Scholar who was first elected to the Senate in 1976, after eight years as Indianapolis mayor.

He was a generally loyal conservative but lost his bid for a seventh Senate term in the 2012 GOP primary after attacks over his reputation for cooperation with Democrats and friendliness with President Barack Obama.

Lugar gained little traction with a 1996 run for president, but he focused on the threat of terrorism years ahead of the Sept. 11 attacks.

He is survived by wife Char, his four sons – Mark, Bob, John, and David – and their families.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.