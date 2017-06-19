Former Trump campaign chair mulling Idaho congressional run

The former director of President Donald Trump’s election campaign in Idaho says he is seriously considering running for the state’s open U.S. House seat.

Layne Bangerter told The Associated Press Monday that he’s weighing several options – including a possible appointment to the U.S. Department of Agriculture – but running for Idaho’s 1st Congressional District is a strong possibility.

Bangerter is currently working as a special assistant to the president. Previously, he chaired Trump’ campaign in Idaho and served as an adviser to Donald Trump Jr. on western natural resource issues.

Idaho’s 1st Congressional District seat is now open after U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador announced he would run for governor in 2018. So far, former state Sen. Russ Fulcher and former Lt. Gov. David Leroy are the only top GOP candidates running for the position.

Bangerter says he would have the full support of the Trump administration if he chooses to run.

