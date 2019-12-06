Former top attorney for Obama suggests Dems should impeach Trump again if Senate acquits

An impeachment trial in the Republican-led Senate is largely expected to fail but that may not stop some Democrats from pushing for another impeachment after President Trump’s would-be reelection in 2020.

“If the Senate doesn’t vote to convict Trump, or tries to monkey w his trial, he could of course be retried in the new Senate should he win re-election,” tweeted Neal Katyal, who served as acting solicitor general under former President Obama.

“Double jeopardy protections do not apply,” he added, referring to the principle that suspects can’t be tried twice for the same crime. “And Senators voting on impeachment in the next months know this.”

Katyal went on to promote his book pushing impeachment on Twitter. He was one of the lawyers who fought President Trump’s travel ban in court.

DOES PELOSI HAVE THE VOTES FOR IMPEACHMENT?

Katyal’s tweet served as another indication that Democrats would continue investigating President Trump’s conduct regardless of the outcome of the current impeachment inquiry.

Republicans have argued that Democrats always intended to impeach Trump and overturn the results of the 2016 election. Prior to the current inquiry, some Democrats called for Trump’s impeachment after the Justice Department released former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s findings on the Russia investigation.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., held back on impeachment proceedings until details surfaced surrounding President Trump’s July call with Ukraine.

On Thursday, the speaker urged Democrats to proceed with articles of impeachment, which could include charges related to the Russia investigation and other complaints House Democrats have lodged against the president.