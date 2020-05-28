Former top aide to LA councilman to plead guilty in $1M bribery scheme: report

A former top aide to Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar agreed to plead guilty to racketeering in an ongoing $1 million federal bribery investigation, a report said.

George Esparza, 33, is the closest aide to Huizar of the four who have pleaded guilty in the investigation.

In his plea agreement, he will admit to attempting to sell influence to real estate developers between 2013 and 2018 in exchange for cash, luxury trips and political donations. One included the billionaire head of a major Chinese real estate company who allegedly spent more than $1 million in bribes for a proposed 77-story skyscraper in downtown Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Esparza left his city job 2018 and currently is chief of staff for California Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo.

Esparza told investigators he “personally accepted at least approximately $32,000 in gambling chips, plus flights on private jets and commercial airlines, stays at luxurious hotels, expensive meals and alcohol, spa services, event tickets, and escort services,” according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office.

Prosecutors allege Huizar, who was not named in court documents and has not been arrested or charged, headed the scheme.

Esparza also said he helped facilitate a $570,000 loan for Huizar that he used to settle a sexual harassment claim against the councilman during his 2014 reelection campaign, according to The Times.

Huizar’s attorney did not comment to the Times.

Huizar chaired the City Council’s powerful Planning and Land Use Management Committee until 2018, when he was stripped of that and other assignments following FBI raids on his home and offices.

He remains under investigation and some colleagues have called on him to resign.

A real estate developer, a political fundraiser and former councilman Mitchell Englander have also agreed to plead guilty in the probe.

Esparza and Carillo were both reprimanded by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon for inappropriate behavior in February, including an unwanted hug and kiss from the assemblywoman and sexual comments from Esparza.

Esparza will plead guilty to one charge of racketeering, which holds a maximum sentence of 20 years. He has also agreed to cooperate with the investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.