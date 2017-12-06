Former Texas police officer indicted in shooting of man

A former police officer in a Dallas suburb has been indicted in the shooting of a black man who was mistaken for a burglar while trying to unlock his own truck.

Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson announced that a grand jury on Wednesday indicted former Mesquite police officer Derick Wiley on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant in the Nov. 8 shooting of Lyndo Jones, who survived.

Wiley was fired late last month for violating a police department policy, though officials didn’t specify what policy.

Authorities have said Jones was shot twice after officers responded to a report of someone breaking into a vehicle, setting off its alarm. Officials said the shooting occurred as Jones scuffled with Wiley, who is also black, and other officers.