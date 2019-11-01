Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke drops out of 2020 presidential race

Former Texas Democrat congressman Beto O’Rourke announced Friday he is withdrawing from the 2020 presidential race, saying his “service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee.”

“Our campaign has always been about seeing clearly, speaking honestly, and acting decisively,” O’Rourke said in a Twitter message.

“I am grateful to all the people who made up the heart and soul of this campaign. You were among the hundreds of thousands who made a donation, signed up to volunteer or spread the word about this campaign and our opportunity to help decide the election of our lifetime,” he said on Twitter. “Our campaign has always been about seeing clearly, speaking honestly, and acting decisively. In that spirit: I am announcing that my service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee.”

