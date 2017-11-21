Former ‘Substitute Teacher of the Year’ allegedly molested girl, 12, at camp

Chad Zitzner, 45, allegedly touched a 12-year-old girl at camp.

A Northern California teacher– who once was awarded “substitue teacher of the year”– was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of molesting a 12-year-old girl, authorities said.

Chad Zitzner, 45, was a teacher at Broadway High School in the San Jose Unified School District. He had taught a summer math course called “Math Enrichment” at a camp in Saratoga, a small town in Santa Clara County, about 1-hour south of San Francisco, The Mercury News Reported.

At the end of the summer camp, a 12-year-old girl told her mother that Zitzner touched her inappropriately on multiple occasions, police said. The allegation prompted Santa Clara County’s Sexual Assault Investigation Unit to investigate the claim, the report said.

Investigators obtained a $300,000 arrest warrant and booked Zitzner on suspicion of “lewd and lascivious acts with a child,” according to the Santa County Sheriff’s office.

Zitzner was arrested once San Jose Unified was notified of the investigation, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Ziztzner had been a well-respected teacher for more than twenty years, having once been named Substitute Teacher of the Year in the Mountain View Los Altos High School District, in 2009.