Former sports director joins family for a very different H2O break

Jeff Landers moves on to Divinia

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho – High School football season is looking a little different this year.

In fact, you’d hardly recognize former Local News 8 sports director Jeff Landers these days – full beard and a new type of glow you usually see on a person who is pursuing a venture that makes them truly happy.

Earlier this year, Landers decided to hang up his ball cap and trade it in for bottle caps.

“This was a new opportunity to grow and to join something I truly believe in deep in my heart,” Landers said, as he stood outside the Divinia water shop along, you guessed it – Water Avenue.

Landers joined his wife Kiersten to help her family run their new business aimed at creating a new way people get hydrated.

Divinia started three years ago when Kiersten’s father Steve Sedlmayr realized he could build several different filtration machines that turns local ground water into pure H2O.

“There are more than 80,000 chemical contaminants in the water,” Sedlmayr said.

A few years ago, he took over his wife Remy’s kitchen back in their Arizona home to see if there was a way he could create a way to purify water for his family.

He did just that – and claims he could remove literally everything out of water except for pure H20.

There are now 16 phases of filtration the ground water goes through which includes energizing both hydrogen and oxygen molecules so they can break apart easier.

Now, the family is pumping-out about 600 bottles of this type of water each day, and selling them locally.

To find out more about the company, visit their website here: https://www.diviniawater.com/