Former Rutgers linebacker admits to attempted double-murder plot, officials say

Former Rutgers University linebacker Izaia Bullock has admitted to a plot that involved using tools to attempt a double murder, authorities said, according to reports.

Police said they found a mask, gloves and crushed Tylenol in Bullock’s vehicle, New York’s WPIX-TV reported.

Bullock, 22, of South River, N.J., was struggling with a break-up, and members of his former girlfriend’s family were to be his alleged victims, the station reported.

He found their address and asked a friend to serve as his getaway driver or lookout, police said, according to WPIX.

Bullock also confided in his friend, who audio-recorded the conversation and called police, the New York Post reported.

The witness turned over the information on the alleged murder plot to the Rutgers University police, MyCentralJersey.com reported, citing documents. He also “confirmed his plan” during an interview with the university’s detectives, the report said.

Middlesex County, N.J., prosecutors said Tuesday that Bullock was charged with two counts of attempted murder and conspiracy.

The allegedly targeted people were not affiliated with the university and were not harmed, officials said.

A university representative said Bullock, a junior linebacker for the Big Ten program, has been dismissed from the team and the university is initiating disciplinary proceedings.

“We are deeply saddened by the situation involving Izaia but thankful that no one was hurt,” Rutgers coach Chris Ash said Wednesday in a statement obtained by MyCentralJersey.com.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.