Former Rep. Joseph Crowley, who lost to Ocasio-Cortez, joins top lobbying firm

The former New York congressman whose 2018 primary election loss sparked the rise of Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is now going on to work for a top lobbying firm.

Joseph Crowley’s move to Squire Patton Boggs — announced Tuesday — comes after the 10-term incumbent was unseated by Ocasio-Cortez in the Democratic congressional primary last spring. The firm also employs former House Speaker John Boehner and former Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott.

The firm, in a statement, described Crowley as a “blockbuster addition.”

Before his defeat, Crowley was considered to be one of the possible successors to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to the Associated Press. In 2017, he became chair of the House Democratic Caucus.

OCASIO-CORTEZ RAISES EYEBROWS AFTER COMPARING TRUMP’S BORDER WALL TO BERLIN WALL

The 29-year-old Ocasio-Cortez became the youngest woman ever elected to Congress and has emerged as a leader of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.

In a statement, Squire Patton Boggs said former Republican Bill Shuster will also be joining its global public policy practice.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As former lawmakers, both Crowley and Shuster must adhere to a one-year cooling off period, which means they can’t lobby their former colleagues or represent a foreign entity. However, this doesn’t include current members of the executive branch or state government officials.

Fox News’ Michael Sinkewicz and the Associated Press contributed to this report.