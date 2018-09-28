Former prison worker found guilty of sex with inmate

MGN Online

RAWLINS, Wyo. (AP) – A jury has convicted a former Wyoming State Penitentiary shipping and receiving clerk of three counts of second-degree sexual assault for having on-the-job relations with an inmate.



The Rawlins Daily Times reports that the Carbon County jury in Rawlins returned its verdict Thursday in the case of Shantell Wyant before state District Judge Dawnessa Snyder.



Wyant remains free on bond while a presentence investigation is conducted. A sentencing date has not been set.



Prosecutors say Wyant had consensual sexual encounters with an inmate in 2015.