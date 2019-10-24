Former President Jimmy Carter released from hospital after fall at Georgia home

Former President Jimmy Carter was released from a Georgia hospital Thursday after receiving treatment for a minor pelvic fracture.

Carter, 95, suffered a fall in his home in Plains, Ga., Monday and was taken to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for observation and medical care.

“Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has been released from Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. He is looking forward to continuing to recuperate at his home in Plains, Georgia, and thanks everyone for their kind well wishes,” Deanna Congileo, director of communications for The Carter Center, said in a statement.

Carter also fell at his home earlier this month, resulting in a black eye and leading him to receive 14 stitches above his brow. The injury did not keep the 39th president from helping the nonprofit organization, Habitat for Humanity, to build a home in Tennessee.

“I had a No. 1 priority and that was to come to Nashville and build houses,” Carter told a crowd earlier this month while addressing his brief hospital visit. Carter, the following day, participated in his 36th building project with Habitat for Humanity.

Carter also fell in his home in May, after which he had successful hip replacement surgery.

In August 2015, Carter announced that doctors had found melanoma in his brain and liver. He underwent radiation treatment and announced in December of that year that he was cancer-free.

This year, Carter became the oldest living U.S. president, following the death of former President George H.W. Bush in November 2018.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman, David Lewkowict, Stephen Sorace and The Associated Press contributed to this report.