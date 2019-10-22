Former President Jimmy Carter hospitalized after another fall at his Georgia home

Former President Jimmy Carter was hospitalized after again falling at his home in Georgia, a spokesperson said Tuesday.

“Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter had a fall yesterday evening at his home in Plains, Georgia,” Deanna Congileo, director of communications for The Carter Center, said in a statement. “He is in good spirits and is looking forward to recovering at home.”

JIMMY CARTER BUILDS HABITAT FOR HUMANITY HOME, DESPITE BLACK EYE, STITCHES FROM FALL

The statement said he’s been admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center “for observation and treatment of a minor pelvic fracture.”

Carter, 95, also fell at his home in Plains earlier this month. He received 14 stitches above his brow and sustained a black eye. The injury did not keep the 39th president from helping the nonprofit organization, Habitat for Humanity, to build a home in Tennessee.

“I had a No. 1 priority and that was to come to Nashville and build houses,” Carter told a crowd earlier this month while addressing his brief hospital visit. Carter, the following day, participated in his 36th building project with Habitat for Humanity.

Carter, whose birthday was Oct. 1, appeared at the building site with his left eye swollen and bruised. He wore a white bandage above his eye. His wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, 92, joined him.

Before construction began, Carter led a morning devotion for a group of several hundred volunteers.

Carter said God gives all life and freedom. “With our freedom, every one of us can make a basic decision. … ‘What kind of person do I, myself, choose to be?'”

He said every person “can be a complete success in the eyes of God.”

FORMER PRESIDENT JIMMY CARTER RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL FOLLOWING HIP SURGERY

Carter also suffered a fall at his home earlier this year, which resulted in a broken hip. The 39th president was given successful hip replacement surgery in Mayat Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Ga. Carter fell while leaving to go turkey hunting.

This year, Carter became the oldest living U.S. president, following the death of former President George H.W. Bush in November 2018.

Carter served as president from 1977 to 1981 and has lived the longest after leaving office—with January 20 of this year marking 38 years since he was succeeded by Ronald Reagan.

In August 2015, Carter announced that doctors had found melanoma in his brain and liver. He underwent radiation treatment and later announced, in December 2015, that he was cancer-free.

Fox News’ David Lewkowict, Stephen Sorace and The Associated Press contributed to this report.