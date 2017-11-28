Former Pocatello BMX Star Drops “Edgy” Endorsement

“I can imagine some non religious people thinking this is wild or crazy, and not that long ago I would have been one of those people. Previously I had been a far too logical person in life to go deeply into religion and still am that logical minded person. But I had a strait up real and wildly profound experience that shockingly confirmed serious religious truth to me. I had always been one to learn as much as I can. This experience was at the end of a knowledge or a deep world wisdom, most don’t find, that seemingly discounted it; then that ‘wisdom’ was confounded as the bible describes and had my eyes opened in a real profound way. Some perceived ‘wisdom’ of the world is certainly a stumbling block that ensnares if one is not careful. There is an actual dark side of things that deceives. Most who find this ‘knowledge’ sit in their pride of having it and don’t actually step back and analyze it and can be pulled down into darkness; those who analyze it fully are already – or then become – Christians. My experience was profound. Whole countries don’t allow missionaries or other religions because their leaders trust this false or highly partial wisdom so hard. It is also wild to later read prophets of old, like Paul and many many others, who were wise dudes that essentially described every step of this knowledge that leads ‘wise men’ away and then describes each step up to the confounding and true light for those who seek. These were real, and actual very wise dudes of old.