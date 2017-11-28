Former Pocatello BMX Star Drops “Edgy” Endorsement

Award winning BMX superstar and former Pocatello resident Colton Satterfield has issued a statement that he is leaving Monster Energy due to “personal religious reasons.”
According to the Idaho State Journal, Satterfield, who brought Ramp Riot to the Holt Arena in 2015 and 2016, is a two-time X Games gold medalist and one of the top names in the BMX world.
Here is his official statement regarding his decision to leave Monster Energy:
“I want to thank everyone at Monster for all they have done and do for action sports. I have chosen to part ways for personal religious reasons. Some of the marketing and logos that are meant to be edgy simply are edgy in areas that I personally could no longer support. I wish all the great people there the absolute very best and I thank them for their kind understanding.
“This was not a decision I made lightly. Getting such an energy drink sponsor is a big achieving step in action sports; they provide more than just financially, they help their athletes in many ways. The decision was not a light one by any means. I regret something seemingly so small, to some, as logos and various marketing, has to divide us; but I know it is the correct decision for me.”
Satterfield later sent a follow-up to his original statement that was posted to VitalBMX.com’s website:
“So for me, I do my best to walk uprightly before a very real and good God and, with some of their marketing and logos, it just wasn’t something I could keep supporting. God is very real, Christ in actual reality lives. That’s from a dude who has to logically understand things all the way around. Christianity is actually totally real. I was furthermore blown away to see the LDS religion understands literally everything in a very clear way. I know them to have the entire fullness of the gospel of Christ. It is His church. Something not long ago I would have sadly laughed at. But it is in actual true reality. God can show you this far better and more profound than even logically getting it. The highest form of wisdom is being humble before God. Everything else falls. It’s true. A truth that is sadly scoffed at by many before ever given a fair shake. A truth too precious not to share. Love is what’s up. It’s real.”