Former Pennsylvania governor calls Green New Deal 'aspirational' but says details 'don't make sense'

Former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell said Friday that the aspirational aspects of the “Green New Deal” are ok but warns that the specifics that some Democrats have championed “don’t make sense.”

“Anybody who’s got half a brain agrees that there is climate change and that human activity has caused it and we better do something about it or we’re going to be cooked or at least our children are going to be cooked and so the aspirational aspects of the Green New Deal are ok… but the specifics don’t make sense,” Rendell, also a Democrat, told Fox News. “They cost too much and they’re trying to achieve something in a shorter period of time than it’s actually physically possible.”

Rendell says while he gives credit to his party that the Green New Deal is a step in the right direction, it’s “not a fully articulated policy.”

“It’s got to be looked at as if it’s realistic and we’ve got to get down to the nitty-gritty,” he said.

Rendell says the 14-page, double-spaced, non-binding resolution that was authored by New York Democrat Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey, isn’t a piece of legislation.

“They haven’t thought out a lot of the stuff that’s in there,” Rendell said, pointing to a section that doesn’t want automobiles powered by fossil fuels.

“The electric car… where do they think electricity comes from,” Rendell asked.

He later added that despite his reservations about some of the far-left lawmakers in his party, he gives them credit for jumpstarting the process in Congress.

“Good lord,” he said. “It’s climate change. It’s global warming. We see it every day. The weather patterns are so much different than when I was a kid. We’re in trouble and we’ve got to do something about it. And if this can get the discussion going then I give them a great deal of credit,” he said. “But this is not a real plan.”