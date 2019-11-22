Former Penn State Assistant Coach Jerry Sandusky resentenced in sex abuse case

Disgraced former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky was resentenced Friday to 30 to 60 years in prison — the same penalty as before — for sexually abusing children.

Sandusky was wearing a yellow prison jumpsuit with his hands cuffed as he made his way inside the Centre County court in Bellefonte, Pa. He was handed his original sentenced after a state appeals court ruled in February that laws mandating sentence minimums in place at the time of his October 2012 sentencing were improperly applied in the case.

The 75-year-old was convicted of 45 counts of child sex abuse over several years.

In court, he asserted his innocence, maintaining that he never subjected young boys to sexual abuse. His lawyers last month initiated a federal court action seeking a new trial or release from prison.

An unidentified person reported to Penn State University last month police that Sandusky abused them between June 2000 and September 2010.

The university has paid more than $100 million to people who said they were abused by Sandusky. His November 2011 arrest upended the school’s historic football program and prompted the firing of legendary head coach Joe Paterno.

Then-University President Graham Spanier was also removed. Sandusky was a coach at Penn State from 1969 to 1999.

