Former Miss Georgia Latina, survivor of domestic violence, hopes to help others heal

Danessa Elreya is now trying to heal.

As a young girl, Danessa was always fascinated by fairy tales, crystals, magic and mystical elements that intertwined with spirituality. Growing into an adult, she explored multiple types of healing and expression. She began to have a strong affinity for gemstones. She loved learning about the crystals’ meaning, and what they represented culturally.

She now makes “jewelry with a purpose” for her company, Magical Intentions, she told Fox News. “We want you to be able to use your gemstone to create meaningful, magical healing and to bring positive energy into your life,” she said.

But her life wasn’t always magical. She had to first walk through the fire.

The former Miss Georgia Latina has spoken out against domestic violence, and has done such work on military bases.

She survived a vicious attack of criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature that happened April 29, 2011, which put her in the hospital — and in turn put her in contact with the Cumbee Center to Assist Abused Persons in Aiken, S.C.

Through counseling, healing and speaking with other survivors of abuse, she gained the courage to face her abuser in court and to speak on behalf of other abused women.

She has been honored for her part in speaking out against domestic violence and for her volunteer work.

She was awarded at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Gordon in Georgia for her work with the Hispanic community and for being a voice for the Dwight David Eisenhower Army Medical Center Equal Opportunity Program.

These days, she said, her key to life is good vibes.

“Mindset is everything. It’s all about balance and commitment. Keep your focus on the goal,” she added. “Stay dedicated and passionate to remain driven, but not so passionate that you fall out of balance.”