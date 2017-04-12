Former ISU employee accused of scamming school, appears in wrong courtroom

The former Idaho State University employee and student who is accused of stealing more than $116,000 from the school over the course of four years, waived the right to his preliminary hearing on Wednesday morning. But, he did it in the wrong courtroom.

Tyler Liddle, 29 was scheduled to appear before Judge Carnaroli Wednesday afternoon, but in a bizarre yet not unprecedented move, instead showed up in the morning and waived his hearing before a different judge.

Carnaroli suspects Liddle is trying to skirt any media attention on his case.

This comes after Liddle continued his preliminary hearing twice, claiming his attorneys needed more time to prepare.

Now, he will appear before Judge Nye for his arraignment, where he will have to enter a plea.

In early February, investigators were tipped-off by other ISU employees who had suspected Liddle of stealing from school during the time he worked as a financial technician between 2012 and 2016 at the ISU Involvement Center.

According to the police report, an ISU CPA conducted an audit, and found there were more than $116,000 in fraudulent cash reimbursements Liddle was responsible for.

The audit reviewed the student club petty cash reimbursement forms, receipts, and invoices. The report noted 401 of those forms were not properly filled-out, and indicated he was signing fake names on them.

All of which, had similar handwriting.

The report also stated Liddle had been creating fictitious vendors and names of students who never attended ISU.

The University currently cannot make any public comments about the issue until the investigation is finished.

Liddle’s arraignment date has not yet been set.

