Former Infowars editor says he expects Mueller indictment soon: 'My only crime was that I support Donald Trump'

Former Infowars Washington Bureau Chief Jerome Corsi said in a livestream on Monday that he expects to be indicted soon for perjury in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, which has already produced dozens of indictments since it began in May 2017.

Corsi said he had recently received a subpoena from two FBI agents who arrived unannounced on Aug. 28 at his home, leaving his wife “startled” just three days before his 72nd birthday.

He added that his ongoing negotiations with Mueller and his team have “just blown up” in the two months since, even though he said he “did everything” he could to cooperate and thought he was “doing a pretty good job” of it, including by turning over two Apple computers to investigators and giving the FBI permission to review all of his email accounts and tweets.

“I fully anticipate that in the next few days I will be indicted by Mueller for some form or other of giving false information to the special counsel or to one of the other grand jury — or however they want to do the indictment. But I’m going to be criminally charged,” he said.

He added: “This has been one of the most frightening experiences of my life. At the end of the two months, my mind was mush.”

Corsi, who wrote the anti-President Obama book “The Obama Nation,” said he is being targeted for political reasons.

“Criminals are running the Department of Justice. My crime was that I dared to support Donald Trump,” he said in the livesteeam. “And that supporting President Trump since 2004, having written 20 books — I guess those were my crimes. I guess I’m going to prison for the rest of my life because I dared to oppose the deep state.”

He then lamented that he’ll “die in prison” because of a “perjury trap.”

Corsi described being faced during an interrogation with a massive binder full of information that he was “quizzed” about and then being hit with multiple questions several times over the next several weeks.

He denied knowing anything about Wikileaks founder Julian Assange or knowing anything about the emails the organization leaked during the 2016 presidential campaign.

SCHUMER THREATENS TO ADD MUELLER PROTECTIONS TO SPENDING BILL

Two sources close to the president’s legal team told Fox News prior to the midterm elections they believe the Mueller probe is “winding down,” echoing other reporting that the investigation is coming to a close.

But Corsi told his viewers that he expects his problems are just starting up. He announced that he has set up a Paypal to help him defray legal expenses, and said he expects to lose his home.

“I expect this is just going to be the beginning,” Corsi said on his livestream.

Over the weekend, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said that if Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker does not recuse himself from oversight of Mueller’s Russia probe, then Democrats will seek to tie protections for the investigation into the spending bill.

“We Democrats – House and Senate – will attempt to add to must-pass legislation, in this case, the spending bill, legislation that would prevent Mr. Whitaker from interfering with the Mueller investigation” should Whitaker not recuse, Schumer said Sunday during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

