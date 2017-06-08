Former Idaho schools chief not running for Congress

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Former Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Luna says he will not run for the open House seat in Idaho’s 1st Congressional District.

Luna announced Wednesday that he will continue to focus on education rather than run for Congress. Luna had previously stated he was seriously considering running for seat after U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador decided to run for governor in 2018.

The Republican had served as Idaho’s top schools chief from 2006 to 2014. He has since taken a position with Project Leads the Way, an Indiana-based education company.

Currently, the only candidate to file as a candidate for the solidly-conservative 1st Congressional District is former GOP Attorney General David Leroy. However, the position is expected to draw a competitive range of GOP contenders.