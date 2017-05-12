Former Idaho GOP chair joins lieutenant governor race

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Former Idaho GOP Chairman Steve Yates has filed to run for lieutenant governor in 2018.

Yates filed the paperwork to run as a Republican candidate Thursday. Yates, an Idaho Falls businessman and former aid to Vice President Dick Cheney, took over as chair in 2014 during a chaotic battle over control of the party and resigned last month.

He joins a growing list of candidates vying for the seat after incumbent Lt. Gov. Brad Little announced he would be running for governor in 2018.

Candidates include GOP state Sen. Marv Hagedorn of Meridian, GOP state Rep. Kelley Packer of McCammon, Idaho Falls businesswoman Janice McGeachin and former Constitutional gubernatorial candidate Steve Pankey — who is running as a Republican. No Democrats have yet filed for the seat.

Idaho’s lieutenant governor presides over the state Senate and serves as governor when the elected governor is out of the state.